Ella Balinska: Who is Charlie’s Angels star?

Ella Balinska plays Jane Kano in the upcoming Charlie’s Angel 2019 reboot, the third installment in the Charlie’s Angels film series, set to hit theaters later this year.

The first trailer for the upcoming movie dropped on Thursday and fans are excited. The latest Charlie’s Angels movie, written and directed by Elizabeth Banks, is based on the TV series of the same name by Ivan Goff and Ben Roberts.

Charlies Angels (2019) stars Kristen Stewart as Sabina Wilson, Naomi Scott as Elena Houghlin, and Ella Balinska as Jane Kano. Other cast members include Sam Claflin as Alexander Brock, Noah Centineo as Langston, Luis Gerardo Méndez as The Saint, and Jonathan Tucker as the movie’s main villain.

Elizabeth Banks, Djimon Hounsou and Patrick Stewart play different versions of The Townsend Agency’s Bosley.

Many fans already know Kristen Stewart for her child actress roles in movies such as Panic Room (2002), Speak (2004), Catch that Kind (2004), and more recently in the Twilight Saga series (2008-2012).

Many fans also recognize Naomi Scott for her role as Kimberly in Power Rangers (2017) and Princess Jasmine in Disney’s latest live-action adaptation of Aladdin (2019).

However, Ella Balinska is a less familiar face, being a newcomer to Hollywood. If you’ve wondered who Balinska, who plays Jane Kano is, here is everything you need to know about her.

Who is Ella Balinska?

British actress Ella Balinska plays Jane Kano in the Charlie’s Angel 2019 reboot. Balinska was born in London on October 4, 1996, to former Vogue model and TV chef Lorraine Pascal and Count Kazimierz Balinski-Jundzill, a Polish musician. Lorraine Pascal and Count Kazimierz Balinski-Jundzill married in 1995 but divorced in 2000.

According to her IMDb page, Balinska was trained at the Guildford School of Acting in Surrey, England. She trained in theatrical combat skills at the Academy of Performance Combat in Northolt, Middlesex, London. She also attended the Arts Educational Schools in London.

Her film credits include Junction 9 (2015) in which she played the role of Tanya Mason. She appeared in Thanatos (2015) as Clarice Spinoza and as Agent A. Fox in Hunted (2016).

She played the roles of Maya and Meghan in the short films Clover (2017) and Room (2017) respectively. She played Cristina in 10 Men & Gwen (2017) and Esme in A Modern Tale (2017). She is also set to appear in Run Sweetheart Run (2020).

Her TV credits include her role as Susie Barbour on the BBC One medical drama series Casualty (2018). She played Grace Briggs in Midsomer Murders Season 20, Episode 5, titled Till Death Do Us Part (2018). She appeared in the leading role of Nyela Malik in The Athena (2018).

Ella has more than 83,0000 followers on Instagram where she posts photos of herself. Some of the photos show her with stars such as Naomi Campbell and Michael B. Jordan.

She also has more than 5,000 followers on Twitter.

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on November 15, 2019.