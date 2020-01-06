Dorian Awards exclusive: Full list of nominations released, GALECA’s John Griffiths comments

The Dorian Awards presented by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, released their nominations list, and it continues to push well past the usual suspects expected on these annual roundups, often thanks to their well-funded and oiled marketing campaigns.

In fact, you could say the Dorian Awards are the least predictable awards given out in Hollywood.

Now into their 11th year, the society which is comprised of 260 mainly U.S. journalists (including Monsters and Critics) covering film and television, has named its nominees for 2019’s finest movies, performances and more across a host of categories.

John Griffiths, the Executive Director of GALECA.org, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics told Monsters and Critics exclusively:

“At a time when rampant Q-phobia and depression and suicide among LGBTQ people is on the rise, it’s beyond heartening to know that GALECA is really starting to make a mark in its 11th year. The more we grow, the more we remind at-risk youth—and bullies and bigots—that the world loves knowing what ‘the gays’ are watching on screen and on their laptop. Q culture has such a passion for unique, great entertainment, and that passion helps give everyone a lift in these scary times.”

One wildcard this year has been the gripping and taut film Parasite, directed by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.

The biting satirical look at the haves and have-nots of South Korea’s deeply marginalized classes and hierarchical society is also in company with a critical hit, the French lesbian romance, Portrait of a Lady on Fire.

Esteemed director Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical film Pain and Glory has earned has five nominations as well.

The mainstream films like Little Women, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, 1917 (Golden Globes’ top dramatic film choice) and even Hustlers are also reflected in the final list of nominees.

GALECA’s aim is to elevate a wider swath of filmmakers often ignored by the establishment, and through inclusivity and shining a spotlight bring wider audiences to see films otherwise overlooked by larger audiences.

In doing so, the awards and the society have brought more notice to artists and their work otherwise lost in the shuffle of content in film and television. Their aim is to connect all of us through the power of the cinematic and television arts, two mediums now joined at the hip and nearly seamless thanks to Amazon, Netflix, HULU and other streamers who offer new access and platforms for actors and filmmakers.

Along with saluting excellence, GALECA and the Dorian Awards raison d’etre is to expand the audience bases and give more leverage and voice to the many LGBTQ entertainment journalists who make up the society.

The next Dorian Award Winners, including the recipient of the Society’s annual Timeless career-achievement award, will be revealed on Wednesday, January 8.

And of note, Olivia Wilde, the first-time director of Booksmart, is receiving a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held on Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles.

The invitation-only event is named for Oscar Wilde, named GALECA’s Wilde Artist of the Year. Booksmart stars, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever are also Dorian nomination selections for their work in GALECA’s “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star award.

With that said, here is the full list of nominees for the 11th annual Dorian Awards:

(Note: Categories with six or more contenders involve a tie)

Film of the Year

Hustlers

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Director of the Year

Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Sam Mendes, 1917

Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Film Performance of the Year — Actress

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o, Us

Alfre Woodard, Clemency

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Film Performance of the Year — Actor

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell

Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Kang-ho, Parasite

LGBTQ Film of the Year

Booksmart

End of the Century

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rocketman

Foreign Language Film of the Year

The Atlantics

Pain and Glory

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Farewell

Screenplay of the Year

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Documentary of the Year

American Factory

Apollo 11

For Sama

Honeyland

One Child Nation

LGBTQ Documentary of the Year

Circus of Books

Gay Chorus Deep South

The Gospel of Eureka

5B

Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street

Visually Striking Film of the Year

Midsommar

1917

The Lighthouse

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Unsung Film of the Year

Booksmart

Her Smell

Gloria Bell

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

Waves

Campy Flick of the Year

Cats

Greta

Knives Out

Ma

Serenity

TV Drama of the Year

Chernobyl

Euphoria

Pose

Succession

Unbelievable

TV Comedy of the Year

Fleabag

The Other Two

PEN15

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

TV Performance of the Year — Actor

Bill Hader, Barry

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

TV Performance of the Year — Actress

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Mj Rodriguez, Pose

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

LGBTQ TV Show of the Year

Euphoria

The Other Two

Pose

Schitt’s Creek

Tales of the City

Unsung TV Show of the Year

Gentleman Jack

On Becoming a God in Central Florida

The Other Two

PEN15

Years and Years

TV Current Affairs Show of the Year

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Rachel Maddow Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Leaving Neverland

TV Musical Performance of the Year

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards

Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019

Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace

Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek

Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon

Campy TV Show of the Year

American Horror Story 1984

Big Little Lies

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Politician

Riverdale

The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award

Roman Griffin Davis

Kaitlyn Dever

Beanie Feldstein

Florence Pugh

Hunter Schafer

Wilde Wit of the Year

(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Dan Levy

Billy Porter

Randy Rainbow

Taika Waititi

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)