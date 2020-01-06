Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!
Dorian Awards exclusive: Full list of nominations released, GALECA’s John Griffiths comments
6th January 2020 2:37 PM ET
The Dorian Awards presented by GALECA: The Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics, released their nominations list, and it continues to push well past the usual suspects expected on these annual roundups, often thanks to their well-funded and oiled marketing campaigns.
In fact, you could say the Dorian Awards are the least predictable awards given out in Hollywood.
Now into their 11th year, the society which is comprised of 260 mainly U.S. journalists (including Monsters and Critics) covering film and television, has named its nominees for 2019’s finest movies, performances and more across a host of categories.
John Griffiths, the Executive Director of GALECA.org, the Society of LGBTQ Entertainment Critics told Monsters and Critics exclusively:
“At a time when rampant Q-phobia and depression and suicide among LGBTQ people is on the rise, it’s beyond heartening to know that GALECA is really starting to make a mark in its 11th year. The more we grow, the more we remind at-risk youth—and bullies and bigots—that the world loves knowing what ‘the gays’ are watching on screen and on their laptop. Q culture has such a passion for unique, great entertainment, and that passion helps give everyone a lift in these scary times.”
One wildcard this year has been the gripping and taut film Parasite, directed by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho.
The biting satirical look at the haves and have-nots of South Korea’s deeply marginalized classes and hierarchical society is also in company with a critical hit, the French lesbian romance, Portrait of a Lady on Fire.
Esteemed director Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical film Pain and Glory has earned has five nominations as well.
The mainstream films like Little Women, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, 1917 (Golden Globes’ top dramatic film choice) and even Hustlers are also reflected in the final list of nominees.
GALECA’s aim is to elevate a wider swath of filmmakers often ignored by the establishment, and through inclusivity and shining a spotlight bring wider audiences to see films otherwise overlooked by larger audiences.
In doing so, the awards and the society have brought more notice to artists and their work otherwise lost in the shuffle of content in film and television. Their aim is to connect all of us through the power of the cinematic and television arts, two mediums now joined at the hip and nearly seamless thanks to Amazon, Netflix, HULU and other streamers who offer new access and platforms for actors and filmmakers.
Along with saluting excellence, GALECA and the Dorian Awards raison d’etre is to expand the audience bases and give more leverage and voice to the many LGBTQ entertainment journalists who make up the society.
The next Dorian Award Winners, including the recipient of the Society’s annual Timeless career-achievement award, will be revealed on Wednesday, January 8.
And of note, Olivia Wilde, the first-time director of Booksmart, is receiving a special honor at the group’s Dorian Awards Winners Toast, which will be held on Sunday, February 2, in Los Angeles.
The invitation-only event is named for Oscar Wilde, named GALECA’s Wilde Artist of the Year. Booksmart stars, Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever are also Dorian nomination selections for their work in GALECA’s “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star award.
With that said, here is the full list of nominees for the 11th annual Dorian Awards:
(Note: Categories with six or more contenders involve a tie)
Film of the Year
- Hustlers
- Little Women
- Once Upon a Time in … Hollywood
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Director of the Year
- Pedro Almodovar, Pain and Glory
- Greta Gerwig, Little Women
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Celine Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Film Performance of the Year — Actress
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
- Lupita Nyong’o, Us
- Alfre Woodard, Clemency
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
Film Performance of the Year — Actor
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Adam Driver, Marriage Story
- Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actress
- Laura Dern, Marriage Story
- Florence Pugh, Little Women
- Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
- Margot Robbie, Bombshell
- Zhao Shuzhen, The Farewell
Film Performance of the Year — Supporting Actor
- Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- Al Pacino, The Irishman
- Joe Pesci, The Irishman
- Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Kang-ho, Parasite
LGBTQ Film of the Year
- Booksmart
- End of the Century
- Pain and Glory
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Rocketman
Foreign Language Film of the Year
- The Atlantics
- Pain and Glory
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- The Farewell
Screenplay of the Year
- Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
- Bong Joon-ho, Han Jin-won, Parasite
- Greta Gerwig, Little Women
- Céline Sciamma, Portrait of a Lady on Fire
- Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Documentary of the Year
- American Factory
- Apollo 11
- For Sama
- Honeyland
- One Child Nation
LGBTQ Documentary of the Year
- Circus of Books
- Gay Chorus Deep South
- The Gospel of Eureka
- 5B
- Scream, Queen! My Nightmare on Elm Street
Visually Striking Film of the Year
- Midsommar
- 1917
- The Lighthouse
- Parasite
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Unsung Film of the Year
- Booksmart
- Her Smell
- Gloria Bell
- The Last Black Man in San Francisco
- Waves
Campy Flick of the Year
- Cats
- Greta
- Knives Out
- Ma
- Serenity
TV Drama of the Year
- Chernobyl
- Euphoria
- Pose
- Succession
- Unbelievable
TV Comedy of the Year
- Fleabag
- The Other Two
- PEN15
- Russian Doll
- Schitt’s Creek
TV Performance of the Year — Actor
- Bill Hader, Barry
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
- Billy Porter, Pose
- Jeremy Strong, Succession
TV Performance of the Year — Actress
- Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
- Mj Rodriguez, Pose
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
- Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
LGBTQ TV Show of the Year
- Euphoria
- The Other Two
- Pose
- Schitt’s Creek
- Tales of the City
Unsung TV Show of the Year
- Gentleman Jack
- On Becoming a God in Central Florida
- The Other Two
- PEN15
- Years and Years
TV Current Affairs Show of the Year
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- The Rachel Maddow Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Leaving Neverland
TV Musical Performance of the Year
- Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, “Shallow,” The 91st Academy Awards
- Lizzo, “Truth Hurts,” VMAs 2019
- Megan Mullally, “The Man That Got Way,” Will & Grace
- Annie Murphy, “A Little Bit Alexis,” Schitt’s Creek
- Michelle Williams, “Who’s Got the Pain?,” Fosse/Verdon
Campy TV Show of the Year
- American Horror Story 1984
- Big Little Lies
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Politician
- Riverdale
The “We’re Wilde About You!” Rising Star Award
- Roman Griffin Davis
- Kaitlyn Dever
- Beanie Feldstein
- Florence Pugh
- Hunter Schafer
Wilde Wit of the Year
(Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)
- Dan Levy
- Billy Porter
- Randy Rainbow
- Taika Waititi
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Wilde Artist of the Decade (Special Accolade)
- Lady Gaga
- Greta Gerwig
- Ryan Murphy
- Billy Porter
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge