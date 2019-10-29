David Benioff and D.B. Weiss leave Star Wars and Reddit is taking an undeserved victory lap

Months back we reported about a rumor that spread like a wildfire on the internet involving Dan Weiss and David Benioff of Game of Thrones were being fired from a future Star Wars trilogy. The rumor got so carried away that it even impacted Google search trends.

The seeds of this rumor began on Reddit, due to angry fans who were not happy about the Season 8 conclusion of Game of Thrones. While most of the outrage is a bit misguided because the blame should be placed on George R. R. Martin for not finishing his story, it seems, once again, that the internet got what it wanted. As of last night, Dan Weiss and David Benioff have departed from their Star Wars trilogy.

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss leave Star Wars

Deadline broke the story, reporting that the Game of Thrones writers had to exit due to scheduling conflicts. Before the exit, the plan was for them to break new ground with a new trilogy and new characters outside the Skywalker saga. The first film in their trilogy was set to release in 2022, but that will probably be up in the air until someone else takes over.

As far as leaving Star Wars is concerned, they issued this statement to Deadline in regard to leaving a galaxy far, far away:

“We love Star Wars. When George Lucas built it, he built us too. Getting to talk about Star Wars with him and the current Star Wars team was the thrill of a lifetime, and we will always be indebted to the saga that changed everything.”

As Deadline pointed out, though, the two men are extremely busy, especially after signing a nine-figure agreement with Netflix to produce film and television shows for the streaming platform in August. So, this commitment could’ve been the final nail in the coffin of them making a Star Wars trilogy.

Reddit takes a victory lap after David Benioff and D.B. Weiss exit Star Wars

Reddit started a false rumor of their firing months back. Specifically, this began in the Subreddit group r/freefolk, which is a Game of Thrones fan section. Well, those same Redditors are taking an undeserved victory lap. Check out some of the responses already.

So, there you have it. Even though their departure has more to do with a massive payout from Netflix and the Game of Thrones duo will be producing a bunch of content going forward, the internet actually believes they were the reason Weiss and Benioff left. And while the freefolk members did get their way, it’s truly Weiss and Benioff who are laughing all the way to the bank.

And what’s funniest about the so-called victory is that Kathleen Kennedy has left the door open for their return. And once their schedules clear up, does Reddit think they will refuse the offer? Time will tell.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is the next film to be released by Disney and it hits theaters on December 20.