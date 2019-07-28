Cosplay picks from San Diego Comic-Con 2019

One of the biggest conventions of the summer has to be San Diego Comic-Con International and we were there taking in the sights and fighting the crowds.

This huge annual event is also a big mecca for cosplayers who usually bring their A-game to the costume masquerade or to show off in the exhibit hall and the streets of the Gaslamp District.

Each year sees thousands of costumers descend to Southern California, suited up as characters from their favorite television, movies, comic books, anime, and more.

2019 saw Comic-Con celebrate its 50th birthday alongside the 80th anniversary of the Dark Knight himself Batman! It’s a big year for the San Diego extravaganza which made it even more surprising that the cosplay felt a bit light this year. But of what we did see, was pretty fantastic.

We saw fans honoring the late Stan Lee, multiple versions of Princess Leia, Max Headroom, the Spider-Men of the Spider-Verse, and more. One of our favorites had to be the duo cosplayers that did the LEGO Mulder and Scully from the X-Files. That was totally an awesome mashup. Another had to be the ‘Mortal Kombat’ Goro cosplayer that looked spot on like the Prince of Outworld.

For those who couldn’t make it out to SDCC 2019, we got your cosplay hookup. Check out our photo gallery below and we hope to see you at the next one in 2020!

What was your favorite cosplay from Comic-Con?