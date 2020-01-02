Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place 2 trailer has Twitter going wild

Sign up now for your Movie newsletter!

A Quiet Place 2 is hitting theaters in 2020 and the first trailer hit on New Year’s Day. The appearance of actor Cillian Murphy has fans on Twitter going wild.

Murphy, who has been in some major films in the past — including Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy of Batman movies (as Scarecrow) — hasn’t appeared in many big movies lately, so this appearance has his fans excited.

Cillian Murphy in A Quiet Place 2 trailer

However, the biggest reason for the thrill is that Cillian Murphy has proven once again that his range is simply astounding when it comes to the sort of roles he can portray.

Cillian Murphy is the most underrated actor currently working, glad he’s getting the recognition he deserves. His range is absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/5zhf1I5L6X — Robert Richmond (@RobertRichmond0) January 1, 2020

Taking a look at the photos above in his many movie roles, and it is clear that his dirty, bearded, survivor look in the A Quiet Place 2 trailer is something many people aren’t used to.

Check out the A Quiet Place 2 trailer below.

It looks like Cillian Murphy is taking the place of John Krasinski, who is back to direct the second part of the popular horror film.

In the first film, Krasinski was the husband and father who did what he could to keep his family alive. He sacrificed himself to save his kids, leaving his wife (Emily Blunt) and three children (including a newborn baby) alone to survive for themselves in a world where blind aliens prey on anyone that makes a sound.

The trailer shows the family found by a bearded survivor played by Cillian Murphy and the second he showed up, fans on Twitter went nuts.

bearded, tattooed, rugged cillian murphy in a quiet place part 2 is everything i never knew i needed. pic.twitter.com/8pe5fTPJxQ — kayleigh (@benscallum) January 1, 2020

it's the first day of 2020 and cillian murphy has already made this year his bitch pic.twitter.com/NfYhR69PhZ — octavia (@peakybastard) January 1, 2020

If Cillian Murphy tells you to be quiet, then you be quiet! pic.twitter.com/00JFbbGcPP — Krojacica Sudbine (@MonaLisa_1797) January 1, 2020

The last time that Cillian Murphy appeared in a major movie, it was 2017 and for the Christopher Nolan film, Dunkirk. While he has been active on TV starring in Peaky Blinders, his cinematic output has been a bit more selective.

That might speak highly of director John Krasinski, who shocked audiences by moving on from a television actor to a successful horror movie director with little trouble.

While the first A Quiet Place movie only starred the small family, with the exception of small cameo roles, this second outing has a larger cast. On top of Murphy, Djimon Honsou also joined the cast and the trailer makes it appear there are more survivors, even though that might not be a good thing.

As Cillian Murphy’s character said, “The people that are left are not the kind of people worth saving.”

A Quiet Place 2 hits theaters on March 20.