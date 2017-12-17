Christopher Plummer never saw Kevin Spacey’s All the Money in the World scenes

All the Money in the World is now in the news for its behind the scenes story more than the subject of its story. Director Ridley Scott made the decision to reshoot scenes previously filmed by Kevin Spacey, with Christopher Plummer stepping into the role.

The film is about the Getty kidnapping, during which J. Paul Getty (Plummer) refused to pay the ransom for his kidnapped grandson (Charlie Plummer, not related). Scott pulled it off and had a trailer featuring Plummer out before the end of November.

All the Money in the World has now screened for press and Golden Globes voters, who nominated Plummer. At a press conference today, Scott said his priority was to keep Plummer from seeing Spacey’s footage.

“First of all, you’ve got to protect Christopher from ever having seen what Kevin Did because it has to be his,” Scott said. “Christopher has to own it.”

Plummer agreed.

“Of course I asked, ‘Did you want to see it?’” Scott continued. “He said, ‘absolutely not’ so that was the right thing to do.”

One noticeable difference between the trailers is that Spacey wore prosthetic makeup to appear to be in his 80s like J. Paul Getty. Plummer is actually 87, and was glad he didn’t have to wear makeup.

“I think in playing real people, you have to be as subtle as possible,” Plummer said. “If you try to make an imitation out of it, you might as well wear a mask. So you have to save something from inside you as a person that can be revealed through the character that you’re playing. Otherwise, it is a cheap imitation.”

Scott elaborated that he use the same setups for Plummer’s scenes as he had with Spacey. He did not share the details of how it was done previously, to preserve the spontaneity for Plummer.

“I think all the scenes worked geographically and choreographically so well, why change that plan?” Scott said. “I never discussed that with Chris. I protected him from that but I wanted to slide in what we already had to minimize the extent of what we’d have to do if I started all over again.”

Producer Bradley Thomas said it was important to keep the reshoot plans a secret until the production was confirmed.

“We were discussing the idea of doing this even though it seemed insane,” Thomas said. “We were scared if it got out that if we didn’t pull it off, then people would be saying, ‘Why didn’t you do it?’ It could hurt us. So I think keeping it a secret was the most important thing.”

Plummer met Scott in New York and agreed to fill the role.

“I really did rely on him because I didn’t have any preparation at all really,” Plummer said. “Ridley’s job seemed to be to make me as confident and as comfortable as possible, which he did miraculously, mostly because of his outrageous sense of humor. That will calm anybody down.”

Scott was happy to brag a little on his star’s behalf.

“It’s worth mentioning this happened about three and a half weeks ago,” Scott said. “Just to put it in perspective, about a month. I think he did pretty good, three and a half weeks from zero to a Golden Globe.”

All that with no time to research Getty himself.

“David [Scarpa]’s wonderful script, which I relied on thoroughly having made no pretension to the research. there were so many lovely colors in the character as written,” Plummer said. “This is not just a monotonous monologue page after page. There’s an awful lot to evaluate.”

All the Money in the World opens everywhere December 22.