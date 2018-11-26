Christmas movies for kids: The best festive films in 2018

Christmas is nearing and the kids are going to be home from school throughout the holiday season. It’s time to slow down a bit and appreciate one another, and there’s no better way than to laugh a little with a great movie and to snack on some leftovers from the holiday season.

On the list below, we’ve gathered some of the best Christmas movies for kids available this 2018 season. We’ve chosen three in theaters if you want to head out to catch a movie, and four you’ll find on Netflix if you prefer to cozy up on the couch with a blanket and some hot chocolate.

The Grinch

The Grinch is a brand new movie featuring the popular character who absolutely despises Christmas. The grumpy Grinch learns that the people of Whoville are planning to make the Christmas season bigger and better than ever before, so he realizes he must steal Christmas to get some peace and quiet.

This lovable and visually beautiful movie is out now, as it has been in theaters since November 8, 2018. The Grinch stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Cameron Seely, and Rashida Jones.

Mary Poppins Returns

Disney’s classic Mary Poppins is returning to theaters on December 19, 2018. In this movie, Poppins returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children get through a rough patch.

The movie stars Emily Blunt, Dick Van Dyke, and Meryl Streep. It truly has the magic of Disney and Christmas.

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

The Nutcracker and the Four Realms is a magical journey through the magical universe of Disney. But it’s also the perfect family movie.

It’s about a young girl, who is transported into a magical world, where she gets to hang out with gingerbread soldiers and even an army of mice – almost like Cinderella.

It doesn’t get more Christmas than gingerbread creatures. The movie stars Mackenzie Foy, Tom Sweet, Meera Syal, Ellie Bamber, and Nick Mohammed. Catch this movie, which hit theaters on November 12, 2018.

Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

There’s nothing like the Christmas spirit that Disney brings to our homes. Every year, it seems that we can replay the Christmas-themed Disney cartoons and simply get into the holiday spirit.

You can find Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas on Netflix now for the upcoming holiday season. If you are anything like us, you’d watch it more than once.

Trolls Holiday

Another cute animation you can find for your kids on Netflix is Trolls Holiday. Go on an adventure as Poppy, the Queen of the Trolls learns that the Bergens do not celebrate the holidays.

She’s determined to bring them to Bergen and thus, enlists the help of her friends. This entertaining flick is perfect for the younger kids.

DreamWorks Holiday Classics

Sometimes, we just want to hang with the characters we all know and love. DreamWorks Holiday Classics does just this, as you can hang out with Shrek and Donkey, Hiccup and Toothless, and the gang from Madagascar.

How the Grinch Stole Christmas

There’s nothing like watching iconic Christmas movies again, and again, and again! That’s why we are including How the Grinch Stole Christmas from 2000.

Jim Carry does it so well, and the movie is perfect with Taylor Momsen, Jeffrey Tambor, and Bill Irwin in the iconic roles.

Don’t miss any of these Christmas hits that are sure to make your holidays merrier.