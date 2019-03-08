Brie Larson and Lashana Lynch are the heart of Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel is the first Marvel superhero to get her own movie, after team-up movies featuring Black Widow, Scarlett Witch and The Wasp. Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) is not alone though. Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) has her back.

Carol and Maria were pilots in the Air Force together. We see flashes of their military career together before they reunite in the present.

“They’re both military so they come from male dominated environments where they were drawn towards women anyway,” Lynch said. “They would find power in whoever they found connections to. I think they had a sarcasm together.”

Larson agreed the military bonded Carol and Maria, but believes they would have found each other regardless.

“I think they would have been friends outside of that experience but I think that that’s a really tight knit bond that they have and they’re family,” Larson said. “This is the love of the movie. This is the great love. This is the love lost. This is the love found again.”

As Captain Marvel, Carol may have the power to shoot photo blasts out of her hands, but the real power she finds is in her connections to others.

“This is the reason to continue fighting and to go to the ends of the Earth, for the person or thing that you love,” Larson said. “It’s her best friend and her best friend’s daughter which to me is so natural.”

The actors also bonded through sharing the military training together.

“Flying an F16 is like your eyeballs coming out of the sockets and landing in your back pocket,” Lynch said. “I can’t liken it to anything else but that.”

Lynch said the military welcomed her, but that also added more pressure to bring it in Captain Marvel.

“So I feel like I’m not only representing women, I’m representing black women, I’m representing single mothers and we’re representing all women in the military,” Lynch said. “That’s pretty damn special.”

Captain Marvel is now in theaters.