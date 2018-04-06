Blockers movie review: American pry

Blockers is a fun teen sex comedy crossed with a wacky misguided scheme movie. The teens are clearly the heroes in this.

Julie (Kathryn Newton), Sam (Gideon Adlon) and Kayla (Geraldine Viswanathan) plan to lose their virginity on prom night. Due to a laptop synced to their cell phones, their parents Lisa (Leslie Mann), Mitchell (John Cena) and Hunter (Ike Barinholtz) get wind of the sex pact.

In most comedian vehicle comedies, the star has to come up with some absurd scheme to make enough money to replace a fish tank or save the family business. Here, the parents try to block their daughters from consummating.

The film knows the parents are wrong. Hunter is the voice of reason who tags along trying to stop Mitchell and Lisa from ruining their daughters’ nights. The parents also suffer extreme pratfalls in a form of karmic payback.

The premise sounds funny but it’s not immediately apparent how it will make a whole movie. Blockers really moves from place to place from the prom, to an after party, to a road chase to a hotel after party.

Each stop is composed of really funny misadventures. The parents encounter absurd sex acts along the way. Their banter trying to one up each other when they’re all out of touch is endearing, and there’s a barf scene that rivals the Stand By Me vomit scene.

The girls each have their own reason for wanting to lose their virginity. For Julie it’s for love. Kayla just wants to get it over with, which is an insightful motivation on her part. Then she could focus on deeper things than this teenage obsession. Sam is toying with coming out and just wants to confirm for herself she isn’t straight.

The three girls are all positive and supportive of each other. That’s a wonderful example to set, and they talk like horny dude bros in typically male comedies which is wonderful for fair play.

For some kids, Blockers may be the movie they watch on repeat when it’s on HBO. For some parents it may be a raunchy comedy that speaks to them. Either way, it’ll be a fun night of laughter for folks who see Blockers.