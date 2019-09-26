Baroness G.I. Joe role: Úrsula Corberó to play Cobra villain in Snake Eyes movie

With reports last year that a G.I. Joe spinoff movie called Snake Eyes was on the way, it brought excitement for fans of the popular military action/fantasy franchise.

Just last month, new reports emerged for a possible lead actor who appears to be the star of the film. Now it’s been announced that they have someone in mind for the Baroness G.I. Joe role in the film, with actress Úrsula Corberó revealed as the choice.

Who is actress Úrsula Corberó?

Born in Barcelona, Spain, Úrsula Corberó is 30-years-old and relatively unknown in America.

The Spanish actress has starred in a few recent Netflix or Sony Crackle series over the past three years including “Paquita Salas,” “Snatch,” and “La casa de paper” aka “Money Heist.”

She appeared in a number of films including Paranormal Experience 3D, a 2011 horror film and most recently in El Arbol de La Sangre.

She’s appeared in music videos for Auryn, Pignoise, and Cinco de Eero during her career as well. She has been dating actor Chino Darin since meeting him on the set of TV series “La embajada” in 2016.

She’s also active on her Instagram @ursulalolita where she has over 11 million followers.

In 2009’s first blockbuster adaptation of the action figures, cartoon, and comic-based series it was actress Sienna Miller taking on the Baroness role.

Baroness, shown in comic/cartoon version below, was a well-known member of the villainous Cobra squad.

There was no Baroness in the 2013 G.I. Joe sequel film, but the movie writers talked about bringing the character back in a third installment. That appears it will be happening at least in the Snake Eyes spin-off with Úrsula Corberó.

G.I. Joe Snake Eyes movie details so far

Snake Eyes is the iconic G.I. Joe hero who never speaks a word in the comic books. The mysterious ninja commando character was played by Ray Park in 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra and 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation.

Park doesn’t appear to be reprising the role, though. Last month, THR reported that Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) was in talks to take on the title role for the spin-off movie. There is also a report via The Wrap that the role of Storm Shadow will go to actor Andrew Koji.

Robert Schwentke will direct the spin-off film. He’s the man behind several Divergent films. Lorenzo di Bonaventura and Brian Goldner are part of the production team. Not many details are known besides the cast and those in charge of the production. So far the plot synopsis is under wraps.

The Snake Eyes film is scheduled for a March 27, 2020 release date in theaters.