Avengers spoilers: Who lives, dies in the Endgame?

Avengers spoilers ahead! Read on for a lot of information from the new film that just debuted.

Avengers: Endgame picked up right after Avengers: Infinity War, with the world reeling from what took place after Thanos snapped his fingers.

The movie begins with Hawkeye (played by Jeremy Renner) enjoying some time with his family. As Clint Barton is teaching his daughter how to shoot an arrow, his family starts vanishing. By the end of the scene, he is the only one left. Later, he becomes a mercenary killing anyone who breaks law around the world.

After the typical Marvel opening, the film goes to Avengers headquarters, where Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Captain America (Chris Evans), Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), and War Machine (Don Cheadle) are trying to figure out how to save their friends.

Elsewhere, in space, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillam) are stuck on a damaged ship. They are brought home when Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) comes across them.

On a fixed ship, the survivors fly off to battle Thanos again, only to find out that he used the stones to destroy the stones. They no longer exist and Thor kills Thanos for it.

From there, the characters struggle with life, as five years pass.

In a storage facility, a rat goes across the control panel of the quantum machine in the back of Scott Lang’s (Paul Rudd) van. It brings back Ant-Man, who doesn’t know what has taken place during the five years. For him, it was only a few hours of time.

When Lang starts to figure out what happened, he comes up with the idea of time travel to go back and change what has happened. The surviving Avengers hatch a plan and begin a segment of the film that ends in a massive fight. It also leads to a Thanos from the past being brought to the present.

Who lives and dies in Avengers: Endgame?

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) dies from using the stones to save everyone, Black Widow dies by sacrificing herself to get the Soul Stone, and nearly every bad guy ends up dying. Gamora (Zoe Saldana) stays dead in the timeline, but a past version of the character survives.

All of the other important characters that were lost in Avengers: Infinity War are brought back to life. That includes Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Dr. Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).

At the end of the film, Captain America goes back in time to replace the stones but decides to stay there, spending his life with Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell). The character shows up in the regular timeline as an old man, giving his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to become the new Captain America.

Thor retires and leaves Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) in charge of the new Asgard, Vission (Paul Bettany) remains dead, and the movie is packed with humor to help the audience deal with emotional and intense scenes.