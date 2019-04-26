Are there Avengers: Endgame post-credit scenes?

Avengers: Endgame post-credit scenes could be expected by fans after years of Marvel films. It has become familiar territory, as all of the Marvel films from the past 10 years have included bonus scenes after the movies came to an end.

There was a really important Avengers: Infinity War post-credit scene. In it, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) are shown driving through a city.

Suddenly, they become aware that people are vanishing and right before Fury vanishes, he uses a pager to summon Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).

Feel free to continue reading, as there are no Avengers: Endgame spoilers in this article.

Is there an Avengers: Endgame post-credit scene?

There is no post-credit scene for Avengers: Endgame. The story of this movie is wrapped up neatly in the three hours of screentime. However, theater-goers should watch the end credits.

During the credits, Marvel pays homage to the actors and actresses who have made the films from the franchise so entertaining.

Accompanying the names of the many supporting characters to the main Avengers are photos, with each character getting a bit of time on screen.

When they get to the final characters that made up the cast of the first Avengers movie, additional time is spent showing the character and then the actor or actress who played them.

Watching the Avengers: Endgame credits is very rewarding, especially with how the film played out for the previous three hours. It’s something that theater-goers do not want to miss, with part of it serving as a recap for the last 10-plus years of Marvel movies.

Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame hits theaters tonight, and there is only one message to follow: #DontSpoilTheEndgame: https://t.co/S94T199PYC — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) April 25, 2019

Even though there is no Avengers: Endgame post-credits scene, it’s well worth the time spent watching the end credits, because it provides some great moments of nostalgia.