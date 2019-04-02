Home > Movies

AMC website goes down due to Avengers: Endgame presale rush

By
2nd April 2019 6:09 PM ET
Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame
Avengers: Endgame premieres in April. Pic credit: Marvel Studios

The rush for presale tickets ahead of the April 26 opening of Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated Avengers: Endgame quickly took down the AMC Theaters site and app on Tuesday.

Regal Cinemas and the Atom Ticket apps also had issues early on Tuesday, while hour-long queues quickly emerged on the Fandango website.

The AMC Theaters site and app started to experience issues early in the morning and were completely down soon after midday. Meanwhile, fans experienced wait times of more than an hour to purchase tickets on Fandango on Tuesday morning.

By 12:35 p.m., Fandango temporarily stopped the ordering for AMC Theaters, according to USA Today.

Fans who logged onto Fandango to purchase tickets from some theaters were greeted by a graphic on the website which read, “You’re now in line for tickets.”

The graphic, which showed an estimated wait time, informed buyers that they would be able to purchase their tickets after the wait time expired.

AMC was partially back online by 3 p.m. but continued to experience issues while ordering for AMC on Fandango was still not working.

The situation upset many fans who took to Twitter to voice their displeasure.

AMC tweeted a response concerning the complaints at 10:03 a.m.

CNN reported that Avengers: Endgame set a first-day presales record, surpassing Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and that happened a mere six hours after sales opened on Tuesday.

Although Atom Tickets had reportedly prepared for the online rush for tickets, the website still had trouble handling the huge demand. A spokesperson for Atom Tickets said that in the first hour of the presale, Endgame had sold three times as much as Avengers: Infinity War did at the same time last year.

Avengers: Endgame is the sequel to the blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War (2018). MCU’s Avengers film series is based on the Marvel Comics superheroes of the same name.

Avengers: Endgame is the 22nd entry in the MCU. This latest movie is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The series stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Brie Larson, and Paul Rudd, among others.

In Avengers: Endgame, The Avengers will try to turn the tables on Josh Brolin’s Thanos after he destroyed half of all sentient life in the universe with a snap of his fingers in Infinity War.

Infinity War broke box office records when it premiered in April 2018, grossing $640 million during its opening weekend worldwide, and eventually raking in more than $2 billion.

Observers are already predicting that Avengers: Endgame could bring in more than $800 million worldwide during its opening weekend.

Avengers: Endgame premieres in the U.S. on April 26, 2019.

