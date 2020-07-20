All the A24 movies on Netflix you can watch right now

There are very few studios that are as consistent as A24 films. Most of their entire archive have been hits with critics as well as audiences.

Even more impressive is the fact that the majority of their films are not considered high budget movies.

Besides Blumhouse, they are one of the few remaining studios that continue to prove audiences will watch modest budget movies if offered.

And because of the quality of storytelling being given by A24, it’s not surprising that many viewers might be wondering where to find these movies online.

Luckily, we have made a fully encompassed list of all the A24 movies on Netflix this month. While some of the more recent ones are being exclusively offered on Amazon, Netflix still has a lot to stream as of right now.

Here are all the A24 movies on Netflix streaming right now.

Uncut Gems

The Safdie Brothers made a fantastic film that maintains anxiety and energy from start to finish.

Uncut Gems is bound to be a classic and possesses one of the best Adam Sandler performances in years. It is definitely a must-see from A24.

The End of the Tour

The End of the Tour is a fascinating film based on a real-life occurrence between journalist David Lipsky (Jesse Eisenberg) and profound writer David Foster Wallace (Jason Segel).

It’s a story that explores the expectations we have of these legends that feel larger than life when they are just normal people that sometimes have harder struggles than our own.

American Honey

Fish Tank director Andrea Arnold has a wonderful perspective for telling stories from an unseen demographic.

With American Honey, she zeroes in on life in the midwest through the eyes of a bunch of young kids road-tripping and selling things to strangers. It also marked a turning point for Shia Labeouf’s acting career.

Dark Places

Based on a Gillian Flynn novel, Dark Places stars Charlize Theron as Libby, a woman who is having to confront past tragedy after finding out her brother may be innocent of the murder of their family.

Just like HBO’s Sharp Objects, this seems like a twisty tale about fighting old scars.

Mississippi Grind

Mississippi Grind contains two big reasons to see it before even knowing the story: Ryan Reynolds and Ben Mendelsohn. What more does one need?

The film involves a man with a gambling issue (Mendelsohn) discovering a good luck charm in his newfound friendship with a stranger (Reynolds).

Currently, Mississippi Grinding has a solid 91 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, giving viewers a further reason to trust A24.

Moonlight

Possibly one of the best films of the past decade has to be Moonlight. Similar to Brokeback Mountain, the story explores an unseen area of homosexuality within black culture.

Where most harsh areas and neighborhoods require toughness, this film depicts the vulnerability of those environments and the effects it has on LGTBQ people through a three-part masterpiece.

Mojave

Through a series of unfortunate circumstances, the story of Mojave tells the story of a man who finds himself face to face with a dangerous bully who calls himself “The Devil.”

The scars of the encounter follow him as “The Devil” stalks him even when he is back living his normal life.

Remember

Determined to find answers to their tragic past, Remember tells the story of two friends as they team up (even though one is slowly losing his memory) to track the Nazis who cost them everything they loved.

In a desperate effort to overcome the scars of the Holocaust, they want to track down the men responsible.

Krisha

Everyone has that one awkward family holiday memory. Krisha takes this reality to a whole different level when she shows up to a family Turkey Day after walking out on all of them years earlier.

Making the film more interesting, the actress who plays Krisha (Krisha Fairchild) is actually the director’s aunt by blood.

De Palma

DePalma is the story of Brian DePalma, one of the most well-known directors in Hollywood, and what his experience of that is like.

Making it even more of a unique viewing experience, he is the one telling the story. For fans of any of his films, this is a must-watch.

Equals

The idea of getting rid of any sort of violence is appealing, but what if it means getting rid of all the positive things in life too?

Kristen Stewart starred in Twilight, and since then, her talents onscreen have blossomed. Considering her career turnaround since glittery vampires, it could be a solid film from her and A24.

The Florida Project

The Florida Project is a slice of life film that shows an authentic portrayal of project housing at a hotel located just outside of Disney World.

The film is built with tremendous performances — especially by Willem Dafoe — and is an emotional glance at the wealth disparity right in front of our eyes.

Into the Forest

There is perhaps no bond more sincere and connected than that of sisterhood. Into the Forest tells the tale of two sisters trying to survive what could be the end of the world.

Evan Rachel Wood, who was in Across the Universe, appears in this film, and thanks to her powerful voice in that film, this one might be worth checking out.

Morris From America

As teenagers, everyone dreams crazy dreams, and nothing seems impossible. Morris From America tells the story of one such teenager who only dreams of becoming a rapper.

Even the trailer proves that this movie will make viewers laugh out loud while remembering what it’s like to pursue that one impossible dream.

The Sea of Trees

Anyone who has struggled with a family member with a terminal diagnosis knows that it changes everything. Sea of Trees tells the story of a married couple who is falling apart, only to discover they have to fight for each other if they want to win.

With a cast like Matthew McConaughey and Naomi Watts, this film is probably an A24 film worth exploring on Netflix.

Oasis: Supersonic

Music fans all have that one band that they love no matter what, even if they eventually break up, a la The Beatles. Wonderwall band Oasis was one of those bands briefly back in the ’90s.

Oasis: Supersonic tells the story of that famous band. Even if viewers are only looking for a cool soundtrack, this film is probably a wise choice considering those old famous tracks will get stuck in your head.

The Monster

The film The Monster definitely needs a trigger warning as it shows a graphic car accident and even the trailer is sure to make viewers jump. What if there are monsters out there that no one knows about?

That said, viewers who like a good scare will most likely find it in this film.

Good Time

Just like Uncut Gems, the film Good Time is an anxiety-inducing piece of art by the Safdie Brothers.

The film is one of those movies that involves a crazy night where all things go wrong, beginning with a bank robbery. It’s also one of the movies that demonstrates what a fantastic actor Robert Pattinson has become.

Obvious Child

Jenny Slate is a one-of-a-kind comedian. And if one has ever seen her stand-up routines, they are hilariously quirky and awkward in all the right ways.

Much like her own routine, the film Obvious Child seems to draw heavy inspiration on her life. And judging by the reviews, this A24 movie on Netflix seems to be a winner.

Life After Beth

Aubrey Plaza is a national treasure. Anyone who disagrees deserves to be eaten by zombies.

Luckily, for fans of Plaza’s dry and sarcastically driven humor, she has a movie where she becomes a zombie.

In the film Life After Beth, Plaza plays Dane Dehaan’s girlfriend who dies and comes back as a flesh-eating zombie. The results look hilarious.

The Rover

What if all you had left in life was a car and thieves stole it? How far would you go for revenge? The film The Rover explores this very question.

Just like Good Time, Robert Pattinson is said to make a fantastic appearance in this film.

The Bling Ring

The Bling Ring stars the incredible Emma Watson who made her debut as Hermonie Granger and has only grown as a performer from there.

It tells the story of a group of teenagers desperate for attention and money who get it by tracking down stars and robbing their homes. Watson is said to make another incredible performance in this film.

The Disaster Artist

Based on the book of the same name written by Tom Bissell and actor Greg Sestero, The Disaster Artist recounts the wild experience behind the making of the fascinatingly bad motion picture The Room.

The film has James Franco as Tommy Wiseau and his brother Dave Franco in the role of Sestero. Regardless of how one feels about James Franco, the film is oddly inspiring.

Room

Room is said to be another Brie Larson captivating performance. But anyone who has seen her other films like Short Term 12 is not surprised.

She and her little boy Jack have been held captive in a single room for years, but when they escape do they have what it takes to make it in the real world?

The Captive

The Captive is an incredible story of how far a parent would go to find their missing child. Even the trailer proves that Ryan Reynolds is in for another stellar performance in this film – the same way he crushed his role in Deadpool.

His chemistry with Rosario Dawson is perfectly clear from the trailer and is definitely worth checking out.

Laggies

Everyone has an innate desire to “keep up with the Joneses” but what happens if you’re lagging behind? Laggies explores this question.

Keira Knightley (Pirates of the Caribbean) and Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) have a chemistry that’s obvious even in the trailer.

Revenge of the Green Dragons

Revenge of the Green Dragons has something in common with Martin Scorsese. Besides the famous director being an executive producer on the film, the movie is directed by Andrew Lau and Andrew Loo of Infernal Affairs – which was remade by Scorsese into The Departed.

This film also offers another crime-drama in the same vein this time for an American audience and a mostly Asian cast. Plus, Ray Liotta is a part of this movie as well.

A Most Violent Year

A Most Violent Year came out around the rise of Oscar Isaac as a top performer.

The film is about a business owner and a family man having to readjust his moral code as the level of violence and crime around him endangers his livelihood. And considering all the acclaim the movie received in 2014, this seems like a perfect film for fans of crime/dramas.

Son of a Gun

A prison break, a gold heist, and a compelling crime/thriller rolled into one. What more can a Netflix viewer ask for?

Son of a Gun has all these elements plus the addition of Ewan McGregor in a ferocious role as an infamous criminal using a small-time crook for his advantage.

A Ghost Story

A Ghost Story is about as good as a movie can get. It’s haunting, inventive, and surprisingly emotional on the most minimal scale imaginable.

David Lowery’s experimental paranormal wonder takes a glance at a love story that is explored through decades of being stuck in the afterlife. And it’s a beautiful movie.

While We’re Young

Before A Marriage Story, director Noah Baumbach worked with Adam Driver in the film While We’re Young.

The director and screenwriter is exceptional at exploring relationships and finding moments of realism comedically as well as emotionally. While We’re Young appears to be no different.

Cut Bank

Fans of dark mysteries and small-town drama may want to watch this film. What makes this film look interesting is it is hard to know who to trust when everyone knows everyone else and a town is dealing with their first-ever murder.

Liam Hemsworth makes an appearance that could be a really tense onscreen appearance.

Slow West

Fans of the old-fashioned Western may want to check out Slow West. A young man goes on an unlikely journey to find the lady he loves who fled the country with her father.

Michael Fassbender (who played young Magneto on X-Men) brings his A-game in pretty much everything – which means this film could be worth checking out.

Barely Lethal

Hailee Steinfeld (True Grit) plays a girl who just wants to be normal, but as an orphaned agent of the government that may not be possible.

The Barely Lethal trailer looks like an experiment in teenage comedy mixed with some cool secret agent ninja moves and fans of Steinfeld may want to check this out.

Trespass Against Us

Much like Slow West, Fassbender makes another appearance in Trespass Against Us that makes it clear that this is an A24 movie on Netflix worth viewing.

What would it be like to grow up in a family whose only inheritance was a life of crime? Trespass Against Us explores this question.

Ex Machina

Alex Garland is one of the best sci-fi directors of our time. And his directorial debut Ex Machina was an audacious breakout film for the longtime screenwriter.

On top of this, it’s a compelling glance into the ramifications of AI and how manipulative the technology might become.

Amy

Amy is by far one of the best documentaries of the past decade.

The film is a fully immersive glance into the tragic life of Amy Winehouse as she rose to fame and the psychological toll it had on her before she could get the help she needed. And it’s an emotional rollercoaster of a documentary.

Lady Bird

Lady Bird explores one of the most difficult yet precious relationships: that of mother and daughter.

What if everything you want goes against everything your mother wants for you? Anyone interested in a poignant story of a mother and daughter trying to figure out how to have an honest, lasting relationship should definitely watch Lady Bird.

Menashe

Menashe is probably best for viewers interested in the Jewish Orthodox culture and experience. It tells the story of a man who must find a wife before those in his religious community will let him have custody of his son.

This film looks like an intriguing glimpse into a culture that is normally very private.

Woodshock

Viewers looking for a head trip may find it in this A24 film on Netflix. The footage is very unclear and atmospheric. It feels like the whole experience was meant to be visually cathartic.

Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man) has proven very capable in other films. This one is probably worth viewing.

The Blackcoat’s Daughter

Viewers interested in getting goosebumps should probably check out The Blackcoat’s Daughter. Much like Woodshock, the film seems very psychologically driven, and the footage is haunting.

What if one was fighting an enemy they couldn’t see? The Blackcoat’s Daughter explores this terrifying concept.

The Lovers

The Lovers tells the story of a married couple that is seeking love from anyone but each other until they realize they never really stopped wanting to be together.

Viewers interested in a romantic tale may want to give this A24 film on Netflix a watch.

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

We may not see him much in movies anymore, but Bill Pullman (Independence Day) is a highly under-appreciated actor.

The Ballad of Lefty Brown sees Pullman as the title character trying to bring justice to the man who killed his friend. And for fans of Westerns, this should be worth a stream on Netflix.

The Lobster

Let’s be clear on this – there is no movie like The Lobster.

Director Yorgos Lanthimos’s vision of a dystopia where people must find a mate or be transformed into an animal is the most unconventional approach to sci-fi in forever.

And for the originality alone, it demands to be experienced.

Free Fire

Ben Wheatley is an auteur in the making with films such as Kill List and of course Free Fire. Not to mention, he has jumped on board to direct Tomb Raider 2.

The film Free Fire is loaded with an all-star cast, including Armie Hammer, Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, and many more. Plus, it’s an action-comedy that takes advantage of a minimal single setting shootout.

Green Room

Is there a better villain than Nazis? In the horror/thriller The Green Room, they are the monsters and it’s a brutal tense experience of a film.

The film, directed by Jeremy Saulnier, tells a horrific story of a band trapped in a concert venue full of white supremacists. And their leader is played by none other than Patrick Stewart.

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Just like The Lobster, director Yorgos Lanthimos’s film The Killing of a Sacred Deer looks anything but conventional.

The film is said to be a horror film but what is happening is anyone’s guess. Chances are that after viewing the trailer, viewers will never hear Ellie Goulding’s track “Burn” the same way again.

Swiss Army Man

Of all the films listed here, Swiss Army Man is by far the strangest.

There are not very many stories about a man and his farting corpse, but Swiss Army Man had the nerve to be that movie. And it’s quite the role for Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

Tusk

There was a brief period in Kevin Smith’s career where he tried to be experimental by trying horror instead of comedy. The first attempt was Red State – which is highly underrated.

The second attempt was Tusk and both movies were perfectly fine attempts at Smith stretching his creative legs. Plus, they both feature spectacular performances from the late Michael Parks.

20th Century Women

Raising a kid as a single parent is not an easy task for anyone. The film 20th Century Women dives into the subject of understanding a son through the eyes of a mother (Annette Bening) without a father.

But this film also has the mom recruit two other women to tackle the raising of the son. And the actresses who accompany Bening in this journey are Greta Gerwig and Elle Fanning.

The Witch

Fans of atmospheric horror will find lots of delicious terror in The Witch.

Before director Robert Eggers gave us the claustrophobic paranoia driven film The Lighthouse, Eggers exercised his talent with this unsettling film. When the credits roll viewers will not forget the name, Black Phillip.