25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards comes into its own: More inclusive and thoughtful — The list of winners

A funny thing happened last night at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards in Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar where Monsters & Critics was seated at the Pixar table.

The win for Toy Story 4 had us jumping up and celebrating for our esteemed table mates. The tight and bright award show bucked the norms and it showed.

The audience, the list of nominees and those eventual winners looked to be far more representative of America than award shows like the Oscars. The audience and the people involved were not just the usual suspects, ones that Issa Rae artfully shaded this morning.

It was a more thoughtful, energetic event compared to the bracing Golden Globes where people were called out – rightfully or not – left and right. Desus and Mero were rubbing shoulders with Al Pacino and Robert DeNiro.

The Critics’ Choice Awards has finally reached a milestone of clout and the ratings reflected The CW-aired live show where only a few stars were unable to show up, like winner Regina King, and yet the room brimmed with A-list power mixed with living legends (Norman Lear) and outsider critically adored talents like Our Lady J (FX series Pose).

It was a room full of cool people and thoughtful outside-the-rubber-chicken-box food choices thanks to tasty casual dining companies like The Counter, Baja Fresh and low carb wine SmartVine, served up along with tableside champagne.

It was an award show that honored the career of Eddie Murphy and the hard work Ava Duvernay put into her Netflix project When They See Us (Best Limited Series) that had her thank the streamer for letting a black woman just do her thing.

The energy of the room was spot-on, and it was an event that had people staying to the very end instead of bailing after their presenting duties had wrapped. That tells you everything you need to know.

And speaking of Issa Rae, her deadpan delivery of the 92nd Oscars news made a bit of news itself.

The Oscars picked Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Todd Phillips (Joker), Sam Mendes (1917), Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a Time… in Hollywood) and last night’s Critics’ Choice winner Bong Joon Ho (Parasite). Rae delivered a perfect little line that summed up the difference between the two award-giving entities: “Congratulations to those men.”

The Critics Choice Association at the 25th annual Critics’ Choice Awards on Sunday night saluted Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor for Joker, Renée Zellweger for Best Actress for Judy, and Brad Pitt for Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood.

The organization also saluted Laura Dern for Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story and The Irishman for the Best Ensemble Cast.

There were ties too. Bong Joon Ho and Sam Mendes (who really should share that award with DP Roger Deakins) tied for Best Director honors for Parasite and 1917.

Quentin Tarantino won for Best Original Screenplay for Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, and Greta Gerwig won for Best Adapted Screenplay for Little Women.

For TV, it was a good night for streamer Amazon as Fleabag scooped up Best Comedy Series. Succession was tapped as Best Drama Series and Phoebe Waller-Bridge delivered her perfectly charming speeches thanking all who selected her show.

Keegan-Michael Key presented Dolemite Is My Name co-star Eddie Murphy with the Critics’ Choice Lifetime Achievement Award, as Ruth Carter also scooped a Best Costumes award for the same film.

Ted Danson presented his fellow Good Place star Kristen Bell with the #SeeHer Award.

Taye Diggs hosted the show, which aired live on The CW from 7-10 p.m. ET (delayed PT).

The presenters were stellar and included Desus Nice and The Kid Mero, Kate Beckinsale, Alison Brie, Kelly Clarkson, Brian Cox, Adam Devine, Sara Gilbert, Walton Goggins, Lucy Hale, Chris Hardwick, Anne Hathaway, Sam Heughan, Nick Kroll, Eugene Levy, John Lithgow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caleb McLaughlin, Kennedy McMann, Seth Meyers, Ashleigh Murray, Niecy Nash, Lupita Nyong’o, Catherine O’Hara, Edi Patterson, Tom Payne, Michael Sheen, JB Smoove, Bradley Whitford, and Scott Wolf.

The full list of Critics’ Choice Awards winners for 2020:

Best Picture

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Parasite

Uncut Gems

Best Animated Feature

Toy Story 4 (WINNER)

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Missing Link

Best Comedy

Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)

Booksmart

The Farewell

Jojo Rabbit

Knives Out

Best Action Movie

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

1917

Ford v Ferrari

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Sci-Fi or Horror Movie

Us (WINNER)

Ad Astra

Avengers: Endgame

Midsommar

Best Foreign-Language Film

Parasite (WINNER)

Atlantics

Les Misérables

Pain and Glory

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker (WINNER)

Antonio Banderas – Pain and Glory

Robert De Niro – The Irishman

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name

Adam Sandler – Uncut Gems

Best Actress

Renée Zellweger – Judy (WINNER)

Awkwafina – The Farewell

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong’o – Us

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Willem Dafoe – The Lighthouse

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern – Marriage Story (WINNER)

Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Zhao Shuzhen – The Farewell

Best Young Actor/Actress

Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit (WINNER)

Julia Butters – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Noah Jupe – Honey Boy

Thomasin McKenzie – Jojo Rabbit

Shahadi Wright Joseph – Us

Archie Yates – Jojo Rabbit

Best Acting Ensemble

The Irishman (WINNER)

Bombshell

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite (WINNER – tie)

Sam Mendes – 1917 (WINNER – tie)

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Original Screenplay

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite

Lulu Wang – The Farewell

Best Adapted Screenplay

Greta Gerwig – Little Women (WINNER)

Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – Joker

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Best Cinematography

Roger Deakins – 1917 (WINNER)

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Phedon Papamichael – Ford v Ferrari

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Robert Richardson – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Lawrence Sher – Joker

Best Production Design

Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (WINNER)

Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – Joker

Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – 1917

Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – Little Women

Lee Ha Jun – Parasite

Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – The Irishman

Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – Downton Abbey

Best Editing

Lee Smith – 1917 (WINNER)

Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – Uncut Gems

Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – Ford v Ferrari

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

Fred Raskin – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Best Costume Design

Ruth E. Carter – Dolemite Is My Name (WINNER)

Julian Day – Rocketman

Jacqueline Durran – Little Women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Anna Robbins – Downton Abbey

Best Hair and Makeup

Bombshell (WINNER)

Dolemite Is My Name

The Irishman

Joker

Judy

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Rocketman

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame (WINNER)

1917

Ad Astra

The Aeronauts

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

The Lion King

Best Song

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – Rocketman (WINNER – tie)

“Glasgow (No Place Like Home)” – Wild Rose (WINNER – tie)

“I’m Standing With You” – Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown” – Frozen II

“Speechless” – Aladdin

“Spirit”– The Lion King

“Stand Up” – Harriet

Best Score

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker (WINNER)

Michael Abels – Us

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Best Drama Series

Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

The Crown (Netflix)

David Makes Man (OWN)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Pose (FX)

This Is Us (NBC)

Watchmen (HBO)

Best Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong – Succession (HBO) (WINNER)

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Mike Colter – Evil (CBS)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Kit Harington – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Freddie Highmore – The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tobias Menzies – The Crown (Netflix)

Billy Porter – Pose (FX)

Best Actress in a Drama Series

Regina King – Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Olivia Colman – The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer – Killing Eve (BBC America)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Mj Rodriguez – Pose (FX)

Sarah Snook – Succession (HBO)

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show (Apple) (WINNER)

Asante Blackk – This Is Us (NBC)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Justin Hartley – This Is Us (NBC)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Tim Blake Nelson – Watchmen (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jean Smart – Watchmen (HBO) (WINNER)

Helena Bonham Carter – The Crown (Netflix)

Gwendoline Christie – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Audra McDonald – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Meryl Streep – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Susan Kelechi Watson – This Is Us (NBC)

Best Comedy Series

Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)

Barry (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Mom (CBS)

One Day at a Time (Netflix)

PEN15 (Hulu)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader – Barry (HBO) (WINNER)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Walton Goggins – The Unicorn (CBS)

Eugene Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Rudd – Living with Yourself (Netflix)

Bashir Salahuddin – Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

Ramy Youssef – Ramy (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Comedy Series

Phoebe Waller-Bridge – Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)

Christina Applegate – Dead to Me (Netflix)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kirsten Dunst – On Becoming a God in Central Florida (Showtime)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus – Veep (HBO)

Catherine O’Hara – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andrew Scott – Fleabag (Amazon) (WINNER)

Andre Braugher – Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Anthony Carrigan – Barry (HBO)

William Jackson Harper – The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Nico Santos – Superstore (NBC)

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon) (WINNER)

D’Arcy Carden – The Good Place (NBC)

Sian Clifford – Fleabag (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Annie Murphy – Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Molly Shannon – The Other Two (Comedy Central)

Best Limited Series

When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)

Catch-22 (Hulu)

Chernobyl (HBO)

Fosse/Verdon (FX)

The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Years and Years (HBO)

Best Movie Made for Television

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix) (WINNER)

Brexit (HBO)

Deadwood: The Movie (HBO)

Guava Island (Amazon)

Native Son (HBO)

Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Jharrel Jerome – When They See Us (Netflix) (WINNER)

Christopher Abbott – Catch-22 (Hulu)

Mahershala Ali – True Detective (HBO)

Russell Crowe – The Loudest Voice (Showtime)

Jared Harris – Chernobyl (HBO)

Sam Rockwell – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Noah Wyle – The Red Line (CBS)

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Michelle Williams – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Kaitlyn Dever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Anne Hathaway – Modern Love (Amazon)

Megan Hilty – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Joey King – The Act (Hulu)

Jessie Mueller – Patsy & Loretta (Lifetime)

Merritt Wever – Unbelievable (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Stellan Skarsgård – Chernobyl (HBO)

Asante Blackk – When They See Us (Netflix)

George Clooney – Catch-22 (Hulu)

John Leguizamo – When They See Us (Netflix)

Dev Patel – Modern Love (Amazon)

Jesse Plemons – El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie (Netflix)

Russell Tovey – Years and Years (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Toni Collette – Unbelievable (Netflix) (WINNER)

Patricia Arquette – The Act (Hulu)

Marsha Stephanie Blake – When They See Us (Netflix)

Niecy Nash – When They See Us (Netflix)

Margaret Qualley – Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Emma Thompson – Years and Years (HBO)

Emily Watson – Chernobyl (HBO)

Best Animated Series

BoJack Horseman (Netflix) (WINNER)

Big Mouth (Netflix)

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Netflix)

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Undone (Amazon)

Best Talk Show

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) (WINNER – tie)

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) (WINNER – tie)

Desus & Mero (Showtime)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

The Kelly Clarkson Show (NBC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Best Comedy Special

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: Norman Lear’s All in the Family and The Jeffersons (ABC) (WINNER)

Amy Schumer: Growing (Netflix)

Jenny Slate: Stage Fright (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef: Feelings (HBO)

Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby (Netflix)

Trevor Noah: Son of Patricia (Netflix)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (Netflix)