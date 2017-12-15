10 of the weirdest reasons for airplane emergency landings

A plane was forced to carry out an emergency landing after a dog did its business in the middle of the aisle — twice.

Apparently the dog’s owner neglected to walk it prior to boarding, or maybe the unidentified pooch ate too much of its in-flight meal.

But when flight attendants ran out of toilet paper to clear up the mess, passengers began wretching at the smell and the pilot had to land in Missouri so cleaning crews could tackle the problem.

Take a look at our list of ten of the other weirdest reasons for airplane emergency landings.

10. Aisle drink to that

23-year-old Orion Koshinsky forced a pilot to carry out an emergency landing after he got so drunk he began throwing luggage around the cabin.

Koshinsky was heading for a rehab centre in Florida on a JetBlue flight when he told fellow passengers that he was a member of the military, was heading overseas, and they should buy him drinks. They duly obliged and it wasn’t long before he was thoroughly intoxicated.

As well as the luggage-tossing, Koshinsky did his fair share of cursing and yelling before a male passenger helped calm and control Koshinsky while a Level 2 security alert was issued. Emergency landing — Jacksonville. Situation resolved.

9. And you thought the movie was ridiculous?

Remember the movie Snakes on a Plane? In December 2013 the plot played out for real — when a passenger took a deadly cobra on an EgyptAir flight.

The 48-year-old Jordanian national made his living selling reptiles, and while smuggling a highly venomous snake was his first mistake, his second was allowing the cobra to get free.

Chaos and hysteria ensued as the serpent slithered around under people’s seats. Before being caught it struck a glancing bite at its handler, prompting a swift emergency landing from the pilot.

Passengers and crew had to wait until the plane was cleaned and fumigated before continuing the flight. The handler insisted he had only been scratched by the snake and refused treatment.

8. Show time

In February 2013 a family sparked an emergency landing after demanding the in-flight movie monitors in front of them be shut off — so their small children wouldn’t have to watch a PG-13-rated inflight movie.

The family, from Denver, asked an attendant to intervene, and later the captain.

But when they refused, and following some sort of altercation on board, the plane was diverted to Chicago due to “security concerns”. Once on the ground the family were escorted from the plane.

7. Upgrade this!

An NY to CA JetBlue flight in January 2013 had to make an emergency landing in Denver after a female passenger in first class went ballistic after finding out the woman sitting next to her had been upgraded, meaning she had paid more for her ticket.

But she couldn’t keep her anger under control and her outburst, which was recorded, led to a timely intervention by an air marshal. After the captain landed in Denver she was led away by police.

The good news is that no charges were filed, and JetBlue upgrades are still available.

6. Flying high

In March a Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle, WA, had to make an emergency landing in Portland when a passenger on board started exhibiting bizarre behaviour after smoking cannabis, court papers claim.

In between demanding alcoholic drinks, Lemar Sheron Rogers apparently made gang signs with his hands and would calmly tell people that Jesus loved them.

He is also said to have insisted on being given a first-class seat, despite there not being a first-class section on the plane, and lost his temper with the crew and other passengers.

Court records show he later told authorities he’d been smoking “purple hash”.

5. Where’s the diaper genie when you need one?

A Qantas flight from Darwin to Brisbane in Australia made an emergency landing in 2012 after strange, noxious odors began spreading through the plane.

It become so bad that the pilot had to land at Mount Isa, 1,000 miles from Brisbane, where the plane was searched.

After every nook and cranny was searched the source of the odor was finally discovered — a dirty diaper tucked deep into the recesses of one of the toilets.

As baby diapers are not supposed to be flushed down toilets, the parents must have put it there to try and hide it. What they did not bargain for is all of the drama that followed.

4. Houston, we have a problem

An LA to NY flight had to stop in Kansas City so a female passenger could be taken off after apparently being particularly disruptive and belligerent.

As television cameras broadcast footage of the woman disembarking the plane surrounded by security, she could be heard loudly singing Whitney Houston’s I Will Always Love You.

The airline did not clarify if the singing played a part in the decision to remove her from the plane.

3. Body of evidence

A US Airways flight from Paris to Charlotte, NC, had to stop in Maine after a female passenger handed a crew member a scribbled statement claiming to have a surgically implanted “device” inside her body.

While this could easily have been something harmless like a pacemaker, an insulin pump, or an artificial heart valve, whatever the woman said meant the crew had to play safe rather than be sorry and the plane was grounded in Bangor, ME.

The woman was detained and inspected by medical personnel, while the passengers were taken off the plane and the plane searched.

There were no unusual scars and no evidence of any recent surgical procedures on her body, and nothing was found on the plane.

2. Tail of woe

An Airbus A319 from Newark, NJ, to Phoenix, AZ, was brought to the ground after a dog named Mandy managed to bite both a flight attendant and a passenger.

The Manchester terrier, which belonged to an 89-year-old lady on the plane, had been sedated for the earlier part of the flight, but when the medicine wore off she became extremely agitated.

The male passenger was bitten after trying to calm the dog, which then escaped and clamped its jaws around a nearby flight attendant.

The pilot diverted to Pittsburgh where Mandy and her owner were taken off the plane, before it continued without them.

1. Got his cam-uppance

In 2006 an American Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Kansas City, MO, after a strange device was found inside a bathroom toilet.

The on-ground team prepared for the possibility that some type of explosive had been hidden aboard the plane, and as soon as AA Flight 24 landed the passengers were rushed away in buses and explosive experts went to work.

But they soon found the device was a “spy cam” which a perverted passenger had placed in the bathroom to watch people take care of their personal business.

All the passengers were interviewed by the FBI, but it’s not known if anyone confessed to being the culprit.