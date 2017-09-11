10 most haunted places in the world

If you don’t believe in ghosts, a quick visit to one of these places might be enough to change your mind.

We look at ten of the most haunted places in the world, ranked by scariness factor — with importance being placed on locations and buildings where the spirits do more than simply roam the halls…

10 Monte Cristo Homestead, New South Wales, Australia

Built in 1884, Monte Cristo is a beautiful home that has also seen its share of tragedy.

In 1910, one of the homeowner’s infant daughters was dropped down the stairs by a servant.

According to the servant, a mysterious force pushed her. Since then, plenty of residents have died in accidents.

The original owners of the home, as well as those that died there, are said to still inhabit it alongside the current owners.

9 “Suicide Forest”​​, Aokigahara, Japan​​​

Aokigahara Forest is located in the shadow of Japan’s famous Mount Fuji.

Covering 3,500 acres, it is cold and rocky, with very little wildlife, and is so covered in vegetation that there are areas that are almost completely dark regardless of what time of day it is.

Cell phones, compasses, and GPS systems often do not work within the forest — and to make things even more creepy, it is a suicide hotspot.

The sound of shrieking from within the forest, as well as spirits roaming around in search of friends, are said to be common occurrences.

8 ​Raynam Hall, Norfolk, UK

Home to the “Brown Lady”, Raynham Hall is the site of one of the most famous pictures of a ghost that has ever been taken.

Thought to be the ghost of Dorothy Walpole, the “Brown Lady” was locked away from the world in a tower cell when her husband discovered she was having an affair.

She was not allowed any contact with the outside world, including her five children.

She is said to have wandered the halls in search of her kids and intent on revenge since her death in 1726.

7 The Whaley House, California, USA

Having earned the title of “The Most Haunted House in America”, The Whaley House was built atop a cemetery in 1857.

Apparently this made the spirits restless and they have been rambling around the house ever since. They are joined by several people who have died accidentally in the home over the years.

It’s not unusual to smell cigar smoke or perfume or see window shutters opening and closing long after the house, which is now a tourist attraction, has been closed for the day.

In addition, the daughter of the Whaley family is often said to be seen playing in the halls — and is claimed to look so realistic she has been mistaken for an actual child more than once.

The spirit of a dog can also frequently be seen running through the home. A film based on the building, The Haunting of Whaley House, was released in July 2012, above.

6 Banff Springs Hotel, Alberta, Canada

While the hotel owners deny the Banff Springs Hotel is haunted, it is considered by almost everyone else in the area to be the most haunted spot in Alberta.

Local legend says that room 873 is the most haunted room in the entire hotel, occupied by the spirits of an entire family that was murdered in the room, which is no longer let out by the hotel.

In addition, a bride can often be seen coming down the staircase and a bellman frequently appears right in front of visitors.

He is even said to talk to guests before disappearing in front of their eyes.

5 The Queen Mary, California, USA

Located in Long Beach Harbor, The Queen Mary is a world-class ocean liner that paranormal experts claim is home to more than 150 spirits.

Over 49 people have died aboard the ship, including a little girl who drowned and is now said to wander the ship clutching a teddy bear.

Visitors also often claim to see guests swimming happily in the pools, despite them having been closed for decades.

A woman dressed for a glamorous ball is also apparently often viewed dancing in the the Queen’s Salon.

In addition, lights come on and turn off without warning, phones ring with no answer, babies can be heard crying, and water runs for no reason.

You can still stay on the boat, which has been converted into a hotel.

4 The Tower of London, London, England

Located in central London, The Tower of London has a long history of being the site of several torturous deaths.

Although there are plenty of ghosts that make this their home, its most famous resident is Queen Anne Boleyn.

Her headless body is often said to be seen wandering the hallways, perfume is frequently smelled throughout the tower, and the sound of children playing can often be heard.

Several guards have reported a crushing sensation when on duty, as well as the feeling of a cloak being thrown over their face while someone pulls it tightly from behind.

3 Waverly Hills Sanatorium, Kentucky, USA

Waverly Hills has seen thousands of deaths in the past and truly has it all — disembodied voices, ghosts seen roaming the halls, cold spots, and shrill screams without warning.

After opening as a TB hospital, it was the site of horrific exploratory treatments attempting to eradicate the disease, which left patients soaked in blood and unable to breath.

After the TB decline, it became a home for geriatric patients.

The sanatorium was closed by the state in 1982 due to patient mistreatment and horrible conditions. However, the souls of many patients are still said to reside within its walls.

2 ​Edinburgh Castle, Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh is said to be the most haunted place in Europe and the castle is at its center. The site of numerous deaths, many spirits still roam the halls.

Among those said to have been potted include French prisoners from the Seven Year War, dogs, prisoners from the Revolutionary War, and a piper.

There are reports of music and whispering heard in the castles corridors on a regular basis

. In addition, visitors often report feeling like their faces are being touched, like they are being watched or having their clothes pulled, and sudden drastic drops in temperature.

1 Eastern State Penitentiary, Pennsylvania, USA

Abandoned in 1971, Eastern State Penitentiary is said to have been haunted since the early 1940s.

With a long history of torture, murder, suicide, disease, and mental illness, the penitentiary has the potential for plenty of troubled and disgruntled spirits roaming its halls.

Ghostly faces are often claimed to appear without warning, guards have been seen patrolling the towers, and footsteps, voices, shrieks, and hysterical laughter are regularly said to be heard throughout the facility.

The penitentiary is open to the public, so like all the entries on this list you can go there and see what you make of it for yourself.

Do you have a place you would add to this haunted list or maybe you’ve had your own ghostly encounter? Let us know in the comments!