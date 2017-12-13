Cruises are among the most popular holidays in the world today. And here we list the cream of the crop — the largest cruise ships in the world.

They are essentially five-star resorts at sea and offer more amenities and opportunities for fun, entertainment, and dining than many first-class hotels on land.

Royal Caribbean International dominates the list with ships that include everything from rock climbing walls to ice skating rinks, luxurious spas, huge casinos, and much, much more.

If you have never felt the desire to head out to sea, there is a good chance that the ships below will have you rushing to your nearest travel agent by the end of the day.

Let’s count down the 10 largest cruise ships and look at what they all have to offer.

10 Royal Princess

Owned by: Princess

Size 1,083ft

Max capacity: 4,100

Setting sail in 2013 and weighing in at 141,000 tons, this ship is designed with Old World touches, but up-to-date modern luxuries.

It is known for the SeaWalk, a glass-bottomed pathway that is 128ft above the sea and extends almost 30ft past the edge of the ship.

For those who would rather stay away from this daredevil attraction, there are plenty of other options, including a sports complex, casino, live theater, spa, pools, and much more.

The Royal Princess originally sailed through the Mediterranean, but moved to the Caribbean in late 2013. Nonetheless, it was set to head back to Europe in May 2014 before settling in New York in the fall.

9 Norwegian Getaway

Owned by: Norwegian

Size: 1,063ft

Max capacity: 3,910

Weighing in at 145,555 tons, the Getaway set sail in January 2014 and is comparable to a first-class resort on land.

It includes five water slides, a huge spa, an elaborate casino, live Broadway shows such as Legally Blonde, a magic show featuring world class magicians and special effects, and a boardwalk featuring plenty of dining options.

The staterooms, even the smaller ones, are incredibly upscale. The more expensive rooms are far more lavish than most middle class homes.

Based in Miami, the Norwegian Getaway cruises around the Caribbean, specifically the Bahamas and the Virgin Islands.

8 Norwegian Breakaway

Owned by: Norwegian

Size: 1,068ft

Max capacity: 3,988

The largest ship ever to port in NYC, the Breakaway weighs in at 146,600 tons and has been sailing through Bermuda and the Caribbean since late 2011.

Featuring five multi-storey water slides, a night club, Broadway shows, an extensive array of dining options by celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian, a sports complex that includes the largest ropes course at sea, and a nightly fireworks display, the Breakaway has something to offer everyone.

To keep you aware of everything going on aboard the ship, you can download a free mobile app. The rooms on board are sumptuous, especially the staterooms.

7 Queen Mary 2

Owned by: Cunard

Size: 1,132ft

Max capacity: 3,090

Queen Mary 2 is the oldest ship on the list.

However, she is still considered the most magnificent ocean liner ever built, at least according to Cunard. She was also voted “Best Luxury Cruise Ship” by the readers of Travel Weekly magazine.

She does have a little bit of everything, including a planetarium, a library, a Royal Court Theatre, a spa, the largest ballroom at sea, several bars and lounges, an extensive list of dining options, pools, and more.

The Queen Mary 2 weighs 148,000 tons and spends her days sailing from Southampton, England, to NYC.

6 Independence of the Seas

Owned by: Royal Caribbean

Size: 1,112ft

Max capacity of 4,375

First setting sail in 2008 and weighing in at a mighty 160,000 tons, the Independence of the Seas sails out of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, and Southampton.

It has 10 pools, a surf simulator, 6 whirlpools, an ice skating rink, a minigolf course, over 100 spa treatments, state-of-the-art fitness center, an outdoor movie screen, a card room in addition to the 10,258 square foot casino, and of course, too many dining options to mention.

As a new treat for guests, The Cupcake Cupboard was recently opened and has over 30 types of gourmet cupcakes to choose from.

5 Liberty of the Seas

Owned by: Royal Caribbean

Size: 1,112ft

Max capacity: 4,375

Recently completely renovated, the Liberty of the Seas made its first voyage in 2007.

Weighing in at 160,000 tons, it features numerous opportunities for fun and dining. It offers many of the things that the Independence of the Seas does, including an ice skating rink (do you get the feeling that whoever designs for Royal Caribbean secretly wanted to be an ice skater?).

It now also offers the DreamWorks® experience. This includes parades, meets and greets, and dining with favorite DreamWorks® characters, such as those from Kung Fu Panda, Shrek, and Madagascar.

Liberty of the Seas docks in Ft. Lauderdale, Rome in Italy, and Barcelona, Spain. It travels throughout the Mediterranean and the Caribbean, depending on where it is leaving from.

4 Freedom of the Seas

Owned by: Royal Caribbean

Size: 1,112ft

Max capacity: 4,375

Weighing in at 160,000 tons, the Freedom of the Seas initially hit the waters in 2004, shortly after the Queen Mary 2.

However, it has been completely renovated since then and has your typical Royal Caribbean amenities, including the ice skating rink, 3D theater showing current movies, pools, rock climbing walls, a huge spa, the DreamWorks® experience, and more.

It docks in Port Canaveral, FL, and makes stops in Jamaica, the Bahamas, Mexico, St. Marten, St. Thomas, Haiti, and Grand Cayman, depending on which cruise you choose.

It may be an older ship, but it definitely does not show its age.

3 Norwegian Epic

Owned by: Norwegian

Size: 1,081ft

Max capacity: 5,183

Voted the “Best Cruise Ship” by Travel Weekly magazine in 2011 and 2012, Norwegian Epic is not a particularly pretty ship, but it makes up for this with its amenities and customer service.

Weighing 153,000 tons, it offers plenty of entertainment options, including the Blue Man Group at Sea, live comedy, Legends in Concert, a huge fitness center, aqua park with several exciting waterslides, pools, hot tubs, a sports complex, and a large casino.

When combined with beautiful staterooms, truly attentive staff, and twenty different dining options, the Epic is essentially a first-class resort at sea.

Embarking from Rome, Italy, Miami, FL, and Barcelona, Spain, it travels the Mediterranean and Caribbean, depending on the week.

2 Oasis of the Seas

Owned by: Royal Caribbean

Size: 2,706ft

Max capacity: 6,296

Launched in late 2008, Oasis of the Seas is — with Allure of the Seas, below — the joint largest cruise ship in the world.

It features a groundbreaking design that breaks the ship down into seven different “neighborhoods” built for excitement.

Stroll through Central Park, the first living park at sea, or head to the Boardwalk, the first boardwalk built right in the middle of the ocean that includes an Aquatheater, a huge carousel, and plenty more entertainment and dining options, specifically 25 different restaurants and the all-important ice rink.

The Sports Zone takes up the entire upper deck and includes a zip line, surfing simulator, dual rock climbing walls, a basketball court, minigolf, and numerous pools.

Weighing a massive 225,282 tons, the Oasis of the Seas departs from Ft. Lauderdale, FL.

1 Allure of the Seas

Owned by: Royal Caribbean

Size: 2,706ft

Max capacity: 6,296

The Allure of the Seas is essentially the sister ship of the Oasis of the Seas. The only real difference is that that the Allure of the Seas is newer, as it first set sail in 2012.

The two vessels are the same size, include the same amenities (including the ice skating rink), sail out of Ft. Lauderdale, and follow the same sailing plans through the Western Caribbean and Eastern Caribbean, just on different weeks.

They both feature gorgeously decorated staterooms, are family friendly, and are the epitome of true luxury at sea.