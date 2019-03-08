Updates are coming for Suicide Squad 2, but it doesn’t look like Will Smith will be joining the cast again. The actor has had to pass up a few films in the past for many reasons, including scheduling conflicts and regrets from past films.

With Will Smith leaving the casting for Suicide Squad 2, many fans are wondering why he chose to leave the film. On the other hand, fans are extremely concerned with who will be replacing him. So why is Smith leaving and who has been chosen to take on his role?

Will Smith’s reason for missing The Suicide Squad

Will Smith appeared in Suicide Squad (2016) as Deadshot, an extremely skilled sniper. Many fans were excited to see Will Smith join the movie and enjoyed his character.

Although Smith hasn’t commented himself, sources say that he had to leave Suicide Squad due to upcoming schedule conflicts. Will Smith is starring in three movies coming out this year, including Aladdin and Spies in Disguise, and Bad Boys for Life, set to release in 2020.

Smith chose Suicide Squad over Independence Day: Resurgence. Although some say that Will Smith chose not to do the Independence Day sequel because of his own preference, Smith said that it was an issue of scheduling conflicts for that movie as well.

The Suicide Squad is set to start filming in September of this year. The rest of the cast hasn’t been revealed yet, but rumors indicate that Margot Robbie will be returning to play Harley Quinn, Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller and Joel Kinnaman will be back as Rick Flagg.

James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) was hired to write and direct the new film.

Will Smith’s replacement for the sequel

With The Suicide Squad already holding a tentative release date, Warner Bros. couldn’t waste time in finding a replacement. According to Variety, Warner Bros. has entered talks with Idris Elba to replace Smith.

Elba is currently working on two other films to be released this year with The Fast and the Furious: Hobbs and Shaw as well as a new adaptation of Cats.

In recent years, Elba has starred in a variety of movies, including the three Thor movies as Heimdall. He also voice-acted for Finding Dory, The Jungle Book, and Zootopia.

Although Idris Elba didn’t play the original role of Deadshot, we have no doubt that he’ll do an excellent job. He has successfully played many action roles before, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be leaving the genre any time soon.

We can’t wait to see what The Suicide Squad has to offer, especially with new cast members joining the movie.

Right now, the film’s release date is set for August 6, 2021. Hopefully, we’ll get to see clips of the new Deadshot before then.