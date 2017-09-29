Ten worst movies of all time

We all remember the blockbuster hits–Titanic, The Notebook, Jaws. There are tons of lists out there celebrating the greatest movies. They say, “These are the ones you should watch!”

But, as a famous adage goes, you need the bad to appreciate the good! So, with that in mind, here is the top ten list for worst movies of all time. The movies on this list range from laughingly bad, to so bad you can’t even laugh.

If you’re spending a night in with friends, and you’ve seen the same five films a hundred times, why not shake up your routine and check out a movie on our list!

1 The Room

The Room is an independent American film that was written, directed, produced by and starring Tommy Wiseau. This movie is all over the place. It is meant to be a romantic drama, with a love triangle between two best friends and their fiance. This is one of the movies that is so bad that you can’t even laugh. There are multiple subplots going on, with minor characters that are barely mentioned. But surely they would tie up all the loose ends at the end of the movie? Nope. They don’t.

The challenge is to watch this and try and piece together the narrative.

2 Troll 2

If you are a movie person, you may know about the movie Troll. When Troll 2 was being created, the distributors were worried about the film being able to succeed as an independent, so they thought making it seem like a sequel would increase the chance of success. They were wrong. Especially because there is not a single troll in the movie, and the storyline has nothing to do with the original Troll.

Despite being so terrible, this movie has gained a cult following who love the bad parts. If you are looking for a movie to watch with friends and laugh at, choose this one!

3 Manos: The Hands of Fate

A family gets lost on a road trip. Pretty original, huh? This low-budget horror film was also written, directed, produced by and starring one person, similar to number one on our list. Harold P. Warren was a fertilizer and insurance salesman in Texas, who produced this film as a result of a bet. This movie is widely accepted as one of the worst movies ever made. Manos contains many technical errors, poor acting, continuity errors, and more. Because so many movie lovers appreciate the bad films, it was recently rereleased on Blu-ray.

4 The Giant Claw

When you read this movies title, a lot of different terrors may have came to your mind. If you guessed a giant bird, then you were correct!This science fiction movie is about an engineer who keeps sighting a UFO, and it attacks them multiple times. When the engineer tries to explain it to the military, he said it was a bird “as big as a battleship,” that came from an antimatter galaxy.

Yeah, it’s weird. Its special effects are often mocked, because they chose to go with a puppet, which made all the climactic scenes very laughable.

Remember the laughably bad movies mentioned earlier? Check this one out.

5 Zaat!

It seems like a lot of these movies have something in common–limited creative opinions. Don Barton wrote, produced and directed Zaat (also known as The Blood Waters of Dr. Z, and Attack of the Swamp Creatures).

Zaat actually refers to a compound Dr. Kurt created (he is a Nazi mad scientist), that promises to transform humans into mutant sea creature hybrids. After he injects himself, he becomes a monster and seeks revenge.

Fun fact: The monsters could only be shot from the legs up, because they were all wearing sneakers.

6 Disaster Movie

Disaster movie was released in 2008 and sports an impressive 1.9/10 on IMDB’s website. In fact, reviews have been almost universally bad. It has tons of forced humor, innumerable references and lack of direction in directing. The story is scattered and full of random celebrities doing even more random things.

It was also Kim Kardashian’s acting debut. At the 29th Golden Raspberry Awards, meant to honor the worst movies of the year, Disaster Movie earned a total of seven nomination. That’s pretty bad.

7 Batman & Robin

Warner Bros. chose to expedite the production of Batman and Robin after the previous film, Batman Forever, did so well at the box office. As a result, the movie wasn’t up to par. Multiple aspects of production were heavily criticized, including the script, acting, plot lines and dialogue.

There was going to be another movie following this franchise, but after it did so poorly it was rebooted with Batman Begins in 2005. I think we should all be a little thankful for that.

If you are looking for a movie with George Clooney’s nipples sticking out, you’ve found the one!

8 Catwoman

In 2004, Halle Berry stepped up to play Catwoman in a film loosely based on the DC Comics character. Emphasis on loosely.

While Catwoman is usually the anti-hero, love interest of Batman, this movie did little to reference this connection. At the Golden Raspberry Awards that year, it was nominated for seven categories, and won the awards for Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Actress and Worst Screenplay.

It’s budget was $100 million, and it only made $82 million back in the box office.

9 The Last Airbender

This movie was based on the beloved Nickelodeon show, “Avatar: the Last Airbender.”

It was a show that people of all age could watch and enjoy–which is what led M. Night Shyamalan to want to write, produce and direct this movie in 2010. This movie, like many others on our list, was suppose to have a couple other movies following it. But after it received poor ratings, they were cancelled.

It was nominated for eight Golden Raspberry Awards, and came home with Worst Picture, Worst Director, Worst Screenplay, Worst supporting Actor and Worst Eye-Gouging Mis-Use of 3D. Yikes.

10 Eegah!

Eegah! can be described as the following: Teenagers stumble across a prehistoric caveman, who goes on a rampage.

With a budget of only $15,000, this movie highly criticized as one of the worst movies of all time. While this movie was too early to be featured at the Golden Raspberry Awards, it is listed in the founder John Wilson’s book of The Official Razzie Movie Guide as one of the 100 Most Enjoyably Bad Movies Ever Made.

If you’re looking for a movie that is perfect for making fun of with friends, give this one a shot!