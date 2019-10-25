Hocus Pocus 2 could really be coming out: Here’s what we know about the sequel

It’s that time of year again. Ghost, goblins, and pumpkins are everywhere! With All Hallows Eve right around the corner, millions of Halloween lovers just can’t get through the holiday without watching the hit movie Hocus Pocus.

While rumors of a sequel have been floating around for years, one may finally be in the works.

What we know

The original release of Hocus Pocus didn’t do much at the box office back in July of 1993. However, over time, the movie has become a huge cult classic.

The trio of Bette Midler (Winifred), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah), and Kathy Najimy (Mary) have put a spell on moviegoers over the past two-plus decades and fans are clamoring for more.

Hocus Pocus lovers may finally get their wish.

Collider.com indicates that Jen D’Angelo has been hired to write the script for Hocus Pocus 2, which is in the works at Disney Plus.

D’Angelo, who was a writer and co-producer on projects such as Workaholics, LA to Vegas, and Happy Together, will have a tall task in picking up where the Sanderson sisters left off 26 years ago.

While none of the original cast has been contacted as of yet, it is believed that D’Angelo would love to find a way to reunite Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy for the project.

It will be interesting to see if the original trio of sisters will reunite or if they will pass the torch to a new generation of witches.

Hocus Pocus all day on Halloween

As of October 25, this new project of Hocus Pocus 2 is still in very early development. However, if you are one of the few out there who has yet to see Hocus Pocus, you have no excuse for missing it this year.

Freeform, which is currently running its “31 Days of Halloween” schedule, will be airing Hocus Pocus all day on October 31.

Starting at 12:30 p.m ET, Hocus Pocus will air for nearly 12 straight hours on the Freeform channel. So if you haven’t seen the Sanderson sisters in action, now is a perfect time!