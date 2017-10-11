The 10 shortest airplane flights in the world

Most people are used to long-haul flights lasting several hours — but did you know there’s a scheduled service that lasts just 75 seconds?

Here we look at the ten shortest scheduled flights in the world where in-flight meals and movies are a definite no-no, as no sooner have you taken off than you have to land again.

But if the quality of some plane food is anything to go by, perhaps that not a bad thing…

10 Nadi to Malolo Lailai, Fiji (15.5 miles)

Nadi is a soul-less town on the mainland of Fiji which serves as a transit point for travellers switching to connecting flights around the South Pacific.

But just 15.5 miles away is paradise on earth manifested in the island of Malolo Lailai. So it’s no surprise a scheduled flight was set up between the two destinations — to fly tourists as quickly as possible out of Nadi and on to an island where they can spend their cash in luxury hotels.

The flight takes just 10 minutes, compared to an hour-and-a-half boat ride — with stunning views of coral reefs from the air.

9 Block Island to Westerly, USA (14.8 miles)

Block Island is in the Atlantic Ocean 13 miles south of Rhode Island. It has been included, along with eleven other sites, on the Nature Conservancy list of Last Great Places.

In the summer it is popular with cyclists, hikers, sailors and fishermen. Getting there takes just 12 minutes from Westerly, on Rhode Island — making it a perfect place for locals to get away from it all.

8 Connemara to Aran Islands, Ireland (11.5 miles)

Connemara on the west coast of Ireland lies on the very edge of Europe. It has always been considered the real gem of the Emerald Isle and it is one of the most beautiful, unspoilt places in the world.

But in just 8 minutes you can be across the sea on the Aran Islands, a popular tourist destination for its Bronze and Iron age forts. But the flight is worth it on its own thanks to the incredible views of the spectacular Cliffs of Moher.

7 Papeete (Faaa) to Moorea, Tahiti (11 miles)

Faaa International Airport serves Papeete which is 5 kilometers away and is the capital of French Polynesia.

It is one of the most beautiful places in the world with azure blue seas, sandy white beaches, lush greenery and mountainous backdrops.

Moorea is another French Polynesian island, one of the Windward Islands and its name means Yellow Lizard. The island is 10 miles wide from east to west and the highest point is Mount Tohiea which can be seen from Tahiti.

It is a popular tourist destination because it is so easy to reach from Papeete.

6 Saipan to Tinian, North Mariana Islands (10.8 miles)

Saipan is the largest island of the North Mariana Islands in the Western Pacific Ocean.

Part of the Pacific Ocean Campaign in World War Two was fought on the island between June 15th and July 9th 1944, and fifteen battleships were involved.

Tinian is one of the three major North Mariana Islands and another battle took place on Tinian from July 24th to August 1st 1944. These battles were part of the US Navy strategy Island Hopping.

The largest village of Tinian is San Jose and the island is five nautical miles from Saipan. The highest point is Mount Lasso which is 561 feet (171 meters).

5 Hoolehua to Kalaupapa, Honolulu (9 miles)

Hoolehua is a community on the island of Molokai in Maui County, Hawaii and it lies next to Molokai airport. One of the major attractions there are the geologic rock formations called Phallic Rock (Kaule O Nanahoe).

Kalaupapa is a small village also on the island and it is situated at the bottom of some of the highest cliffs in the world which drop over 2,000 feet (610 meters) to the Pacific Ocean.

A leprosy colony was based there until it moved to Kalaupapa Natural History Park and today about fourteen former leprosy sufferers still live there.

4 St Kitts to Nevis (9 miles)

The West Indies island of St Kitts borders the Caribbean on one side and the Atlantic on the other. Its formal name is St Christopher Island and it is one of the Leeward Islands in the Lesser Antilles.

It is 18 miles (29km) long by five miles (8km) across. The smaller island of Nevis is Southeast of St Kitts across a shallow channel called the Narrows.

It was on Nevis that the famous British Admiral Horatio Nelson served as a young sea captain and it is also the place where he met and married his wife Francis who was the widow of a plantation owner there.

3 Warraber Island to Yam Island, Australia (6.1 miles)

Warraber Island, also known as Sue Island, is in Queensland, Australia and is the middle island of the Three Sisters. It is situated on a beautiful coral cay and many fish and turtles swim in the warm waters surrounding the island.

Nelson Airport was officially opened on 26th November 1977. Yam Island, also known as Iama Island is one of the Torres Strait Islands and it is only about two square kilometers with a population of 350. The airstrip on Yam Island was constructed in 1974.

2 Ipota to Dillons Bay,Vanuatu (4.1 miles)

Ipota Airport is an airfield 23 feet above sea level and it has only one runway which is 930 meters (3,051 feet) long. It serves Dillons Bay with Air Vanuatu.

Ipota is a tiny village with a very small population and it is situated in the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Dillon’s Bay is another small village on the island of Erronmango, meaning “Here are the Mangoes” and there a number of mango trees on the island.

The airfield is 538 feet above sea level and the runway is 660 meters (2,165 feet) long. The residents of Dillon’s Bay love visitors and are very friendly and welcoming.

1 Westray to Papa Westray, Orkney Islands (1.7 miles)

The flight between the islands of Westray and Papa Westray in the Orkney Islands off Scotland holds the Guinness World Record for being the shortest commercial flight in the world. When the weather is good it literally takes about 75 seconds between take-off and landing.

Westray is often called “The Queen of the Islands” and is the second largest in Orkney with a population of 600 people — as well as 100,000 seabirds nesting on the cliffs at Noup Head.

Just 1.7 miles away across the water Papa Westray, known to locals as Papay, is one of the smallest islands in the Orkney Isles but another favorite for bird spotters.