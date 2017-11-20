Everyone gets frustrated and stressed at work from time to time, but some jobs are way more stressful than others. Below is a list of the 10 most stressful jobs in the USA.

10 Taxi Driver

Taxi drivers give a service to the public like no other and New York’s yellow cabs are legendary throughout the world.

But anyone who drives knows how stressful it is to be stuck in heavy traffic day in, day out. Every minute you are stationary means a loss of income because you could be losing another fare.

Customers also get frustrated when their cab is late and tend to take it out on the driver.

To make things worse, cabbies often have to put up with people being ill in their cab after heavy drinking sessions, verbal abuse, people refusing to pay fares, violent customers, and a long list of other problems.

9 Police Officer

Being a police officer is extremely stressful as you are constantly exposed to the underbelly of society. An increase in the sale of drugs and gun crime in America over the past few decades is a big issue.

Police officers also often see death first hand for instance at the scene at shootings, and are put under enormous pressure during unrest and riots.

Sometimes police officers are forced to shoot other people as part of their work to protect others and then deal with the aftermath as well as post-traumatic stress.

Nobody except a police officer and their family really understand just how stressful a policeman’s job is.

8 Newspaper Reporter

Being a newspaper reporter is one of the most exciting jobs in the world, and one big scoop can make you famous. But it is also one of the most stressful lines of work in the world.

If you are a freelance reporter you are always chasing stories that you hope a newspaper will buy. Without a sale you have no money coming in and you are competing with hundreds of other freelances to get a story.

If you work as a staff reporter on a newspaper you have deadlines to meet and if you fail to meet them there is a hole in the paper which has to be filled.

A newsroom is a stressful place to work, especially moments before the deadline when the paper has to be “put to bed”.

A newspaper reporter also has to keep up to date with all the latest laws. One slip could cause a court case to fall apart or cost the newspaper and the reporter huge sums of money if they are sued.

7 Senior Corporate Executive

Senior corporate executives hold one of the most stressful positions in business. Whether it is Chairman of the Board, Chief Financial Officer or another executive position, they carry the can if anything goes wrong in the company.

When someone enters a corporate company as a junior they are ruthlessly ambitious and want to get to the top of the tree. But when they do they find they have to work long hours and make tough decisions to keep on top of the job.

The result is often high blood pressure caused by stress and little spare time to spend with their family which causes even more stress.

6 Public Relations Executive

The stress suffered by a PR executive is similar to the stress suffered by an events co-ordinator (see below) as they are the public face of their clients.

Whether it is a business or a celebrity they are working for they have to make split-second decisions which could cause huge repercussions if they get them wrong.

If the PR executive’s client is famous they always face fending off the press hounding their clients about broken marriages, stalkers, or other indiscretions.

The private lives of PR people are also under scrutiny these days as was proved when one of the most famous PR executives to the stars, Max Clifford, was jailed for eight years for sexual offenses.

5 Events Co-ordinator

The stress suffered by an events co-ordinator in the USA is mainly due to the fact their reputation and job are on the line with every event they stage.

They are responsible for arranging special events such as meetings, conventions and conferences and the bigger the event the more stressful it is.

If anything goes wrong or any little detail is overlooked they will get the blame. Imagine being the events co-ordinator for the Inauguration of the new President of the USA which is watched by millions of people around the world.

4 Airline Pilot

Every airline pilot has at the back of their mind the plane could suddenly suffer a mechanical failure that could result in an emergency landing or a catastrophic accident.

But in today’s world they also have the added worry of terrorist attacks and hijackings. Being responsible for the safety of hundreds of other lives, and the need to act with 100 per cent precision at all times, is no laughing matter.

3 Firefighter

Firefighters in the US today have to contend with so much more than fighting house and building fires.

The terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York on September 11 2001 is a prime example of this as many of the brave firefighters involved suffered long-term stress for years afterwards.

Whenever firefighters are called out to a blaze they can never predict what they will have to face or how the day will end.

For example in July 2013 the elite members of Prescott Fire Department’s Granite Mountain Hotshots went out to fight a forest fire in Arizona when the wind suddenly changed, turning the blaze into an inferno. Tragically, the entire squad of nineteen firefighters lost their lives.

2 Military General

Military generals carry an enormous burden of responsibility. Not only for the lives of their men, but also for the lives of civilians and sometimes for the fate of the world.

Get something wrong, and you will go down in history as the person behind it. Stress among generals is also high because as they are not able to show weakness in front of their men they have to bottle it up.

1 Enlisted Military Personnel

It is not surprising that enlisted military personnel top the list of the most stressful jobs in the USA.

At one time, in peacetime, soldiers would spend most of their time training, going out on exercise or taking part in recruiting drives.

But in recent years the world has become a dangerous place and enlisted military personnel are being called up to take part in wars over the world.

The horrors these brave men and women have to face is unimaginable for most of us. As well as risking their own lives every day on the job, they may also have to endure seeing friends or colleagues blown up in front of their eyes.

Knowing your life and the lives of those around you could end at any moment is incredibly hard to deal with. Many enlisted military personnel return home suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, from which some of them never recover.