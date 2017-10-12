Garage sale tips to make some cash

Do you feel it’s time to clear out your junk and make a little cash? Let these tips guide you in organizing a lucrative garage sale.

12 Do it on a Saturday

Saturday is the best day for garage sales, but Fridays are a close runner up.

If you choose a Friday, then open at either 7 am or 5 pm. The morning will bring you customers heading to work. The evening will get you customers leaving work.

Forget about Sunday. People are either hungover, going to church, or generally winding down and preparing for Monday.

11 Make sure it’s sunny

Rain, cold weather, and excessive heat will keep away customers. Check the forecast and arrange your garage sale around the weather.

Try to pick a mild day with sunshine and warmth and no hurricanes or floods in the forecast.

10 Check ahead if you need a permit

Some towns require permits to conduct a garage sale and might charge a small fee. Home owners’ associations might also have their own rules about garage sales.

It’s better to find this out now than to be one of those people who has to frantically get down to the courthouse for a permit on the day of their garage sale.

Believe it or not, there are garage sale narcs out there who will tell on you if you don’t get the required permit.

9 Keep things tidy

Empty out the garage and clean it up enough to be acceptable. As long as your garage doesn’t smell like trash and people can walk in it, you will be fine.

Throw away everything you can and push big stuff around to the backyard. Hang sheets or find other ways to section off items you are not selling.

8 Price it now…or later

There are two ways to clear out your house for a garage sale: go through each room with meticulous organization, carefully pricing things and dividing into appropriately marked boxes; or throwing things into a big pile in the garage and pricing it later. You decide.

7 Borrow tables and racks

Borrow folding tables from churches or schools. It is better to hang nice clothes, but if you can’t borrow a clothing rack, then folding clothes is fine. Get a few large boxes.

6 Make your own labels

Many stores sell fancy garage sale stickers with the prices marked, but this costs money and you are trying to make money not spend money. There will also be many prices you will not use and you will end up wasting a lot of the stickers anyway.

Go to discount stores for plain stickers, poster board, tape, Sharpies and a big black marker. Make sure you have a calculator, notepad, and pen to keep track of sales.

Start saving bags. And don’t forget to get change to give to people.

5 Don’t price too highly

Price to sell not to get rich, and don’t waste time trying to figure out the perfect price for that 1983 mushroom potholder.

A quarter to a dollar is fine for used kids clothes and toys. Start with that in your mind and price other things upwards accordingly.

Most people will not pay more than a couple of bucks for anything at a garage sale unless it’s really special. Don’t price stuff less than a quarter; it’s not worth the hassle. If you have stuff that’s not even worth a quarter – and you will – make a “free” box.

And for the love of God, don’t price things obscure prices like $2.75 or 15 cents. Except for things marked a quarter, stick with round numbers or the 50 cent mark.

4 Box clever

Mark your big boxes “free,” 25 cents, 50 cents, and $1. Throw things into the boxes that are not worth folding and showcasing. Put them near you so you can watch what comes out of what box and can add prices correctly.

3 Let the kids join in

Put the kids to work. If you are going to have a bunch of kids with you, then consider letting them set up and work their own areas.

You might want to let them sell their own stuff and keep the money, or sell soda and snacks.

2 Lower prices throughout the day

Slash prices throughout the day. Most people bombard a garage sale as soon as it opens to get the best deals. Business usually dies down after the initial rush. A couple of hours past opening is a good time to do your first price reduction.

Make a sign indicating “everything half off” and tell everyone as they walk up. Move stuff into the boxes. Sell stuff by the bag instead of per item.

Start wheeling and dealing. Lower prices more every hour. Your goal is to be rid of everything. Being stuck with a garage full of unsold junk means you have a lot of work to do after the garage sale.

1 End with a good deed

Call local charities to come and get what’s left over at the end of the day. Now relax and enjoy your garage sale earnings.