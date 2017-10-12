Four health and fitness products that don’t work

The fitness industry is prime territory for companies that want to pass off gimmicky products to customers who are searching for a quick fix to their problems.

These products promise a variety of improvements to a person’s body, but most of them aren’t able to deliver on their claims.

By identifying some of the common culprits, you can take steps to avoid the health and fitness products that aren’t worth your time or money.

1 Anti-Cellulite Creams

We would all love a miracle cream or gel that would eliminate the fat that forms on our hips, thighs, and butt, and this quest leads hopeful consumers to spend their hard-earned cash on anti-cellulite products.

The claim is that a combination of ingredients like gingko biloba, grape seed, and sweet clover can remove the appearance of this fat, leaving you with tight and smooth skin.

Unfortunately, there is no legitimate research to show that any type of cream can reduce the appearance of cellulite. Instead, you can reduce the rippling effects of cellulite in the same way that you would reduce any other body fat: through regular exercise and a healthy diet.

2 Muscle-Stimulating Machines

We’ve all seen the silly infomercials in which men and women with washboard abs claims that they achieved their stunning physique by simply wearing a muscle stimulation band around their midsection.

They simply turn on the machine and go about the monotony of their day, and when they take the belt off their stomach looks thin and lean.

Like most claims in the fitness world, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is, and this sentiment holds true for muscle stimulating products.

Save your money and invest your time in developing a better exercise regimen if you want to see your waistline shrink.

3 Shape-Up Shoes

In the last several years, shoe companies have released new toning shoes. In their commercials, the companies claim that by simply walking with this footwear, people can tone their legs, thighs, and butt.

According to market researchers, these toning shoes represent one of the fastest-growing segments in the industry of athletic footwear, but do they really work?

Unfortunately, research supporting the claims that toning shoes increase strength and the number of calories burned is weak. While studies have found some correlation in increased muscle activation when wearing these shoes, other outcomes like weight loss or strength were not examined.

This means that there is no evidence to support that wearing toning shoes will result in lower weight, toned glutes, or thinner legs.

4 Weight-Loss Apparel

Some people swear by wearing synthetic and vinyl rubber exercise suits in order to boost weight loss during their workouts. The premise with these products is that you’ll sweat more, which can ultimately help you to lose weight and burn calories.

However, reducing inches through excessive sweating can actually put you into serious danger, and extreme dehydration can occur. The more strenuous the activity is that you will be doing, the more important it will be to wear clothing that allows your skin to breathe.

These facts make weight-loss apparel a dangerous contradiction.