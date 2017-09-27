If you do not like gambling then Las Vegas is maybe not the first place you would think of going to for a visit. Known as Sin City, not only are there a plethora of casinos, there are slot machines on every street corner.

Another thing Las Vegas is famous for is people getting married. The city’s wedding chapels offer a turn-up-and-tie-the-knot service.

You can even wed in the same chapel where Frank Sinatra married Mia Farrow, or you can get hitched by an Elvis lookalike in the Elvis Chapel.

But if you don’t fancy ending up broke or married there are plenty of other great attractions in the city and nearby that make Las Vegas an extremely attractive tourist destination.

Here are what we believe are the 10 best things to do in Las Vegas, in no order of preference.

10 Caesars Palace

Known all over the world Caesars Palace is the mecca of Las Vegas. The famous hotel houses the best casino but you can also see the best stars in the world perform their shows there. It is where you can see Celine Dion, Donny and Marie Osmond, Shania Twain, Elton John, Jerry Seinfeld and more. The casino is housed in a lavish ancient Roman setting and you will find roulette, blackjack, poker and much more to bet your money on.

9 Grand Canyon Helicopter Tour

An absolute must if visiting Vegas. You take off from Las Vegas airport and the flight to the Grand Canyon takes forty five minutes.

You land there to enjoy a picnic, complete with champagne, which is included in the price and after half an hour you take off again to fly low over Las Vegas’ famous strip.

The round trip gives you amazing views of the Grand Canyon and Hoover Dam and the helicopters are very comfortable only carrying six passengers at a time.

It is a trip to remember and will make your stay in Las Vegas really special.

8 Stratosphere Tower

This is the tallest observation tower in the world being 1,149 feet high. It is situated on the famous strip and you get panoramic views from the top.

Not only is it a hotel, it also has some thrilling rides including the controlled sky jump free fall where you jump off the 108th floor, and three other rides, Insanity, X-Scream and Big Shot.

There is the award-winning Top of the World restaurant which turns 360 degrees as you dine and two wedding chapels in the clouds on the 103rd floor. You do not have to be a resident to visit the tower.

7 Bellagio

The dancing fountains of Bellagio are famed throughout the world and a complimentary water show combining water and light takes place every half an hour. The fountains virtually dance before your eyes to the background of opera, classical music and show tunes.

Bellagio also has a stunning floral display in the conservatory and botanical gardens that are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, a gallery of fine art and the wonderful colorful Flori di Como chandelier in the foyer by the glass sculptor Dale Chihuly.

Like everywhere in Las Vegas Bellagio also houses its own stylish casino offering a variety of table games and slots.

6 The Little White Wedding Chapel

This is one of the most famous wedding chapels in Las Vegas, much favored by film stars who want to get married or renew their vows, and it is where Frank Sinatra married Mia Farrow.

This is one hundred per cent romance with fresh flowers, candles and traditional music. They even have an internal and external tunnel of love and they send a courtesy limousine to collect you from your hotel.

If you decide to get married on the spur of the moment there is even an area where the bride can get her dress and the groom can get his tuxedo, plus a place to get flowers, and a make-up room.

5 La Concha Motel – Las Vegas Neon Museum

Formerly a motel that opened in 1961 and closed in 2003 it is now a museum dedicated to neon signs, there are more than 150 of them on show.

The original sign from La Concha Motel is there together with signs from Caesars Palace, the Golden Nugget, Binion Horseshoe and Stardust.

The original La Concha Motel lobby is part of history as the shell-shaped building was designed by award-winning architect Paul Revere Williams.

There is an area known as the Boneyard where some of the most famous signs are kept and the rest are in the adjacent Boneyard Park.

4 Pinball Hall of Fame

If you were around in the golden age of pinball machines, the 1960s, 70s and 80s you will love this museum dedicated to pinball machines.

They have all been renovated and all belong to one man Tim Arnold, a member of the Las Vegas Pinball Club.

He opened his not-for-profit Pinball Hall of Fame on 3rd November 2009 and any excess income is given to various charities.

It is the world’s largest display of pinball machines housed in one place and they date from 1950s to the 1990s but the majority of them are from 1960s and 1970s. It is 10,000 square feet of color, activity and fun.

3 Black Canyon Rafting

If you love the water you will love doing this. The rafts are large and comfortable and you will travel with a very knowledgeable guide.

You are taken to the launch site at the base of the Hoover Dam and you will be thrilled to see the high walls of the Black Canyon where you will see the Great Blue Heron and Osprey in their natural habitat.

The raft stops by the shore so you can swim in the clear water beneath the dam and enjoy a picnic lunch before you continue to your final destination, on the Arizona side of the river.

You will have time to shop for souvenirs at Willow Beach before being taken back to Las Vegas.

2 Las Vegas Strip

Every visit to Las Vegas should include a visit to the most famous road in the world, the Las Vegas Strip. Pedestrians can walk the entire length of the 4.2 mile strip as the sidewalks are wide and there are several footbridges designed for pedestrians.

It is a very scenic road, especially at night, and there are great shops where you can get everything from designer clothes to souvenirs.

Most of the most famous hotels and casinos can be found on the Las Vegas Strip. It is a place you can visit without losing any money unless you want to gamble, and you can get some stunning photographs.

1 Wynn Las Vegas

This is where Steve Wynn created his dream, a luxury resort with a variety of entertainment, designer boutiques and a world class golf course.

Floor to ceiling windows adorn each guest room giving stunning views of the city and you can dine in restaurants run under the supervision of the world’s top chefs.

You can even dine al fresco by an amazing waterfall that is within touching distance of your table.

There is a large outdoor pool surrounded by sun loungers and the elaborate foyer has to be seen to be believed.