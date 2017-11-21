Top 10 anti-aging foods

Everyone wants to keep looking youthful these days. Sixty is the new forty and advertisements constantly bombard us with messages about how using face and hand creams can get rid of wrinkles and signs of aging in an instant.

But these potions all cost a lot of money and in these frugal times many women cannot afford to buy them. Some people also prefer to stay away from man-made beauty products.

But luckily there are lots of everyday foods that can also slow down the signs of aging — and some of them may surprise you.

Many are full of antioxidants that you probably did not even know about, while others can reduce cholesterol helping you to live a longer, more healthy life. Here is a list of the top ten anti-aging foods.

10 Avocado

Avocados are one of the best anti-aging foods around. They are very high in healthy oleic acid which helps to increase fat metabolism and are also rich in antioxidants and vitamin E.

Avocados are one of the best foods to prevent wrinkles and skin aging as the D-manno-heptulose sugar found in them improves the skin epidermis by boosting collagen formation and reducing age spots.

Avocados can be enjoyed by themselves, or by cutting them in half with a drop of oil and black pepper in each half. Avocado mousse and guacamole also make good side-dishes or additions to other recipes.

9 Garlic

Garlic is one of the foods that you either love or hate. However, not only can you add it to several recipes, it is also an excellent anti-aging remedy.

It helps lower cholesterol as it contains antioxidants which not only keep you healthy, but also prevent oxidation of cholesterol.

Garlic can also help to lower high blood pressure and prevent blood clots, and beats the common signs of aging. Cellular decay is slowed down when you take garlic, which means wrinkles are less obvious.

Garlic also acts as an anti-inflammatory so any puffiness and dark circles around the eyes are reduced. It rejuvenates the skin and reduces skin damage, which is one of the visible signs of aging.

8 Omega-3 Rich Fish/Fish Oil Supplements

Fish oil contains essential fatty acids that are not only good for your heart but also good for your skin. Fish rich in omega-3 can include salmon, mackerel, anchovies and tuna.

Many people do not get enough omega-3 fatty acid from their diet and choose to take fish oil supplements. Fish oil helps to boost the skin cell membrane of the epidermis, the outer layer of your skin.

As you grow older the moisture in this layer diminishes causing wrinkles and saggy skin. Omega-3 found in fish and fish oil supplements keeps the skin cells healthy and allows them to hold water better so your skin remains soft and is better hydrated.

7 Dark Chocolate

Chocolate is made from the cocoa plant and it contains many of the benefits of dark vegetables. The flavonoids in dark chocolate act as antioxidants which protect the body from aging caused by free radicals, which can cause heart disease.

Dark chocolate contains eight times the number of antioxidants found in strawberries and flavonoids help reduce high blood pressure by producing nitric oxide and balancing hormones in the body.

Dark chocolate is also good for the heart and a small bar eaten every day keeps the heart and cardiovascular system running well. Dark chocolate also reduces cholesterol.

6 Olive Oil

Olive oil is amazingly beneficial for the skin. By applying the oil 4-5 times a day to your skin it will help to soften and moisturize it while removing the dead skin.

The anti-aging properties are due to the polyphenols and oleic acid contained in the oil and the vitamins B and D not only prevent new wrinkles forming but also smooth out existing wrinkles.

An olive oil face mask regenerates the skin and provides excellent results as it softens the skin, contributes to the moisture and preserves its elasticity.

As olive oil does not trigger any allergies it is quite safe to use on sensitive skin. Adding equal parts of lemon juice and olive oil makes a good face mask to prevent wrinkles.

5 Red Wine

Forget the anti-aging creams, switch to red wine instead! Drinking a glass a day is one of the single best things you can do from an anti-aging point of view.

The antioxidants in red wine sop up the damaging radicals in the body that play a big part in aging and age-related diseases.

There is a very high concentration of polyphenol antioxidants including resveratrol in red wine because the skin and seeds are part of the fermenting process.

One glass a day and your skin will glow, you will look better and you will lower the risk of getting Alzheimer’s disease, cancer, diabetes and all the things that go with aging.

4 Berries (Raspberries/Blackberries/Blueberries)

Berries of all types are excellent for your health as they are part of your recommended “five a day” fruits and vegetables, but they are also rich in antioxidants which help prevent cancer and diabetes.

The darker berries which are black or blue in color are the best ones for signs of aging as they have the highest antioxidant content, but all berries are good.

Blueberries in particular help to slow down or reverse neurological degeneration and improve the memory cells.

Berries are an excellent source of vitamins, especially vitamin C which helps repair damaged body tissues and eliminates wrinkles and saggy skin.

3 Tomatoes

Tomatoes are an amazing anti-aging agent and you should include them in your daily meal. That is because they contain an important component, lycopene, which is a very powerful antioxidant.

Eating tomatoes can also protect the skin from sunburn, contribute to an improvement in the health of your skin and reduce the signs of aging.

As well as lycopene, tomatoes are rich in different vitamins which prevent unwanted wrinkles and saggy-looking skin. You can make a tomato face mask to put on your skin and, don’t worry, it will not turn you red.

2 Green Beans

Green beans, also known as string beans, are the best vegetables to eat if you want to delay the signs of aging and keep healthy.

They contain vitamin A which eliminates the signs of skin aging such as wrinkles, fine lines, dull skin and age spots. They also contain vitamin K which enhances the body’s absorption of calcium and helps prevent bone density loss and osteoporosis.

The other vitamin inside them is vitamin C which lowers cholesterol and regulates blood pressure, preventing strokes and heart disease.

Manganese in the beans helps to fight premenstrual syndrome and relieves symptoms of osteoporosis and osteoarthritis.

1 Brazil Nuts

Surprisingly, Brazil nuts are top of the list. There is an idea that if you eat nuts you put on weight, which is true if you eat them to excess.

Some people also have a serious allergy to nuts and eating just one can make them very ill. But if you do not suffer such an allergy Brazil nuts have amazing anti-aging properties.

You only have to eat three or four a day to get your daily dose of selenium — which is an incredible helper when it comes to fighting the signs of aging. It helps your body produce glutathione, which keeps the skin looking young and improves its overall health.

Selenium also helps to heal wounds and Brazil nuts can improve the function of your thyroid gland by keeping it active.