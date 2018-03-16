Dating: The 10 worst US states to find a good man

Looking to get into dating? California is the worst state in the USA to find a good man, according to a survey.

DirtSearch.org sifted through 1.5million search records from background checks on their site, to see which areas’ men were most likely to have a murky past — and hence be prone to being dishonest in the future.

California fared worst of all with its male population most likely to have something to hide, followed by Florida and Texas.

The best states to find a decent guy in were Wisconsin, Washington and Oregon.

The site’s founder Erik Knight said: “California dreamin’ might be for the men, but it certainly is not for the ladies. It may be that men are just concerned a little too much with looks and really aren’t looking for substance. It is interesting that the top three are mainly coastal.”

Here are the ten worst states to find a decent guy, according to DirtSearch.org.

1 California

‘What’s your dream?’ said the dude in Hollywood at the start of 1990 hit film Pretty Woman. California may be the land of dreams, but if it’s a decent man you’re dreaming of you might be better looking somewhere else.

2 Florida

The other side of the country, but the same kind of beach-life atmosphere as in California. What is it about these coastal cities that makes men more likely to veer off the straight and narrow? Must be something in the air.

3 Texas

The land of cowboy boots and country music (these are obviously stereotypes, but hey) plus, apparently, not very many decent guys. We’re sure the men of Texas would beg to differ.

4 Arizona

The first landlocked state on this list, but that didn’t stop it featuring highly. Phoenix and Tucson hold most of the population in Arizona — and Phoenix is known to be one of the top ten most dangerous cities in the US. Could that be linked to why it’s also on this list?

5 New York

New York obviously contains New York City, the most populated city in the USA, so that no doubt pushes up the average of not-so-decent-guys for the rest of the state. Cities are places where people with murky pasts go to hide.

6 Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has a huge Amish population, but we’re 100 per cent sure that doesn’t have anything to do with why women struggle to find decent men. Maybe there’s something in the Philly cheesesteaks? Surely not…

7 Illinois

Again, like New York, the average for the state is no doubt driven up by Chicago, which has one of the highest crime rates in America. When you’ve had someone like Al Capone paving the way for crime levels in the city, it’s hardly surprising.

8 Ohio

Ohio is known for being 10 years behind the rest of the US, but that doesn’t correlate with its appearance on this list. As wasn’t it back in the good old days when men were loyal to their women and when people got married, it was for life?

9 Michigan

Detroit is regularly ranked as the most dangerous city in the USA with a very high crime rate. The city makes up a massive part of Michigan’s population. So while the rest of the state might be full of quaint lakes and forests, that’ll be why this state’s on the list …

10 North Carolina

It must be that dreaded sea air again — as North Carolina completes our list of the 10 worst states to find a decent guy.