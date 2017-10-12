10 jilted lovers who took revenge too far

While a lot of people are able to get over rejection, history shows some individuals do not deal with it well.

Here we look at some cases where people took rejection by their lovers — or by the opposite sex in general — too far.

10 Lizet Sariol

In September 2001 Sariol called United Airlines claiming that her ex-lover posed a terrorist threat to a flight he was on from LAX to Paris.

Federal prosecutors later said she made the call as a means to get revenge after the man dumped her following a fling lasting just FOUR DAYS.

She made the call because she knew the man had an Arabic surname and the flight was cancelled while the incident was investigated.

Sariol was later charged with providing false and misleading information by fabricating a terrorist threat. She was sentenced in May 2012 to 100 hours of community service and two years’ probation.

9 Jodi Arias

Jodi Arias murdered ex-lover Travis Alexander in June 2008. One of the motives was the fact that he had left her.

In a text message that Alexander sent to Arias in the months before he died, he stated that she was the worst thing that had ever happened to him.

Arias apparently could not handle the rejection. Alexander was found stabbed repeatedly, with his throat slit and a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

8 Javon Leath

Leath, 30, made headlines in May 2014 when he allegedly shot his ex-girlfriend Mary O’Neal’s new boyfriend in a fit of rage in Broward County, Florida. Court documents claim he blasted Eric Jackson after hiding in bushes at 3am and spotting O’Neal get into a car with him and a friend.

It’s claimed Leath tried to reconcile with O’Neal after she ended their relationship but his efforts were rejected. He has since been charged with armed kidnapping, robbery with a firearm, armed burglary and three counts of attempted murder.

7 Elliot Rodger

Rodger slaughtered six people and wounded thirteen others in a horrific attack in Isla Vista, California, near the campus of the University of California, Santa Barbara, in May 2014.

It later emerged the 22-year-old had written a 138-page manifesto called ‘My Twisted World’ in the lead-up to the killings, along with a video message — cowardly blaming the massacre on the fact he had been rejected by women.

6 Mombasa kidnapper

In Mombasa, Kenya, a man took his former lover hostage and stabbed three men who were trying to rescue her — reportedly killing one of them. He was later stoned by a mob who decided to take revenge against him for his actions.

The woman involved in the incident in November 2013 claimed the attacker had not taken it well when she decided to end their relationship. Witnesses later revealed how the man had threatened to kill himself and someone else if the woman did not stay with him.

5 Gaetano De Carlo

Italian De Carlo shot and killed Maria Montanaro and another woman called Sonia Balconi on the same day. Both were former girlfriends who had ended their affairs with him.

Sources claim that De Carlo sent text messages to Montanaro revealing that he was going to take her life. Witnesses stated that after they heard gunshots and came to Montanaro’s aid she was already dying.

De Carlo later killed Balconi — and then himself.

4 Crazed Kiwi driver

A 44-year-old woman in Hamilton Waikato, New Zealand, allegedly ran a man over after he told her their relationship was over. He was hospitalized for his injuries after the incident in November 2013.

Sources state the couple were not married but had been living together. Neither of them revealed the reason as to why the relationship had ended.

3 Motunrayo Ogbara

A Nigerian banker called Motunrayo Ogbara is said to have committed suicide after she was rejected by her “sugar daddy” in 2011.

The man was an unnamed rich business tycoon, but he was married with children and ended his relationship with Ogbara after his wife found out about his affair.

Apparently, some business associates had also found out about his transgression and threatened him with disinvestment if he did not dump her. Ogbara is also thought to have been suffering depression after having an operation to have her womb removed.

2 Delhi stalker

In February 2014 a 21-year-old man in Delhi, India, was jailed for two years after stalking, and threatening to spread nude pictures and malicious gossip about a woman who refused to marry him.

He also nearly killed her by speeding at her in his car before slamming on the brakes at the last second.

The pair’s names were not disclosed, but the young lady involved later revealed she did not marry the young man because he was jobless, called her at least 200 times a day and constantly sent her offensive text messages.

1 Webcam

A Syrian man in Kuwait is said to have committed suicide during a webcam chat to his girlfriend when she told him she didn’t love him any more.

Police said the man was talking to the woman online when she broke the news. He is then claimed to have hanged himself in his room as the woman looked on helplessly.

Police rushed to the scene but arrived too late.

Do you need help? Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255)