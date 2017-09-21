The 10 best Xbox One games

Since its release in November 2013, the Xbox One has released a myriad of gaming titles to encourage fans to invest.

With around 450 game titles available, the system now offers plenty of offerings in each type of genre so gaming enthusiasts of all kinds can find the perfect title to pique their interest.

Though many of the Xbox One’s games are worthy of making a list like this, these ten have earned their places by outshining the opposition. Behold, the ten best Xbox One games of all time.

WARNING: Some of the trailers are not suitable for children.

1 Grand Theft Auto V

When Rockstar released Grand Theft Auto V for Xbox 360, they knew it would soon be a crossover hit that would be remastered and delivered to awaiting Xbox One owners.

GTA V allows players to immerse themselves in the lives of three very different personalities who are seeking riches through a life of crime. From the unique storyline to the ever-popular online gameplay, GTA V continues to shine above many other titles.

2 Far Cry 4

Since its release in November 2014, Far Cry 4 has been considered one of Ubisoft Montreal’s greatest releases. This game allows players to play as Ajay Ghale as he fights his way through a civil war taking place in fictional Kyrat. It features an immense open world that gives players views of exquisite mountain ranges, beautiful waterways, and expansive villages.

Though it’s a first-person shooter, the game features may aspects of a traditional RPG. The gameplay for Far Cry 4 centers around battles and exploration that allows the player to experience the expansive world the title offers.

3 Sunset Overdrive

Sunset Overdrive was released for the Xbox One in October 2014. This open world third-person shooter takes a comical approach in dealing with a zombie-like outbreak in fictional Sunset City.

Players control an employee of FizzCo Soda, which seems to be the cause of the strange outbreak in the city. Players can fight through hordes of mutants using a variety of weapons and moves that keep gameplay interesting and unique.

Sunset Overdrive features a fun story mode and cooperative online gameplay to keep players playing for hours on end.

4 Forza Horizon 2

Forza Horizon 2 offers three times the gameplay area of the original game so players can experience racing in its truest form, which is exactly what its developers Turn 10 Studios wanted.

With races being held at night or during the day, a new weather feature has been added to the series to further enhance the realistic feel of the racing genre.

With over 200 different car choices and tons of options for customization, Forza Horizon 2 is one of the best titles on the Xbox One console.

5 Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition was released for the Xbox One in November 2014. This role-playing title was published by Electronic Arts and is the third release in the Dragon Age series. Though the game did not win game of the year, it sure gave other games a run for their money with its fresh storyline and expansive gameplay.

The engaging combat makes players feel like they are truly in battle. Rich characters allow people to become a part of the game and invest themselves in all that happens to their character. From racing to choose who they will play as, to the immense two-world map, Dragon Age: Inquisition became a fan favorite almost from the beginning.

6 Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare is a first-person shooter which takes players on a new war adventure set in the year 2054. Players can play single-player campaign or online multiplayer, which has remained one of the fan favorites for gameplay throughout the franchise.

With updated weapons, exoskeleton suits and a completely new storyline, COD: Advanced Warfare is considered one of the freshest interpretations offered in the series thus far.

7 Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Tomb Raider is a gaming franchise that has been intriguing players for over seventeen years. With this latest edition to the collection, Lara Croft has been redefined and made more human than ever before.

Though the original remake came out on the Xbox 360, the Definitive Edition was remastered and made more beautiful than players imagined was possible. The storyline continues to prove Lara Croft is much more than a gorgeous woman in explorer gear.

8 Dead Rising 3

Dead Rising 3 was released in November 2013 as an open-world survival horror game with many twists and turns in gameplay. Fans of previous installments are now dropped right into the action, playing as Nick, a mechanic who may be more important to the survival of man than he realizes.

Dead Rising 3 continues the story that was played out in previous titles of the franchise while telling a unique story of its own. Whether a fan of the series, a horror enthusiast or simply a player who loves a good story, Dead Rising 3 is sure to offer the best in zombie-slaying fun.

9 Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor was released on Xbox One in September 2014. This game takes place after Tolkien’s The Hobbit and before The Lord of the Rings. This game takes the traditional battles of an action-adventure game and ramps them up for a unique experience.

The title has won many accolades and continues to be one of the most respected games in the Xbox One arsenal of titles.

10 FIFA 15

FIFA 15 is the latest release in a long line of FIFA titles. The expansive gameplay of this soccer game is like no other in the series, with all twenty-two players having AI to interact and respond with other players on the field. Players are not only fully plunged into the sport, they are able to experience everything a soccer game can offer, with realistic commentators and excited crowds that can be driven to a frenzy. Players have more control than ever so they can take their team to the top.

Any of these titles is sure to give you the gaming thrill you crave. With this Xbox One lineup, there is a game for any type of gamer, no matter what genre you prefer. Though there are many titles that could easily be placed among the top Xbox One titles, these ones are generally considered among the best offered on the console. If you haven’t played any of these games, check them out and experience the fun for yourself.

Think any other Xbox One games should make this list? Help others out by adding your suggestions to the comments section below.