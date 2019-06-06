Pokemon Sword and Shield Double Pack: All the details

Since the initial Nintendo Direct presentation of Pokémon Sword and Shield earlier in February, fans have been looking forward to confirmation of the release date and more information about the upcoming RPGs developed by Game Freak.

February’s Direct presentation revealed the upcoming game’s region (Galar region) and the starter Pokémon, including Scorbunny, Sobble, and Grookey.

The latest pre-E3 Pokémon Direct released on June 5 revealed that Pokémon Sword and Shield would go on sale on November 15, 2019, for Nintendo Switch. It will be the first main series games for Generation VIII.

More detailed information also arrived concerning the new features and characters.

Also revealed were legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta.

With more detailed information having been made available about Pokémon Sword and Shield, fans have a more comprehensive picture about what to expect of the upcoming RPGs.

These updates mean more fans should consider pre-ordering the game. For fans who want to know more about the Double Pack offered, here is everything you need to know.

Pokémon Sword and Shield Double Pack and pre-order details

You may pre-order Pokémon Sword or Pokémon Shield for $60 from Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop, and Target. Best Buy and Prime members get a $10 reward credit when they pre-order.

In addition to the option of ordering single copies, fans can also pre-order a Double Pack at Amazon, Best Buy and GameStop. The Double Pack comes with both games (Sword and Shield).

According to Nintendo’s official website, the price for the Double Pack is $120 — so there is no discount offered.

It was confirmed that European buyers would get a golden steelbook case alongside the Double Pack, it was not clear whether buyers in the U.S. or other parts of the world will also get the steelbook.

While it appears Amazon’s dual pack is not eligible for the $10 credit, Best Buy offers the $10 credit only to members, so it looks like buyers could get a better deal using either Nintendo’s game vouchers or ordering each game separately for a $20 reward credit ($10 for each game).

But if the Double Pack comes with a golden steelbook, you may want to buy the Double Pack.

Similarly, if Amazon does not announce any bonuses for its Double Pack, you may want to use vouchers or purchase single copies instead.

Besides the golden steelbook, no other bonuses have been announced for pre-ordering the Double Pack.

Release date

Pokemon Sword and Shield goes on sale on Friday, November 15, 2019.

Sword and Shield are both coming only to Nintendo Switch and not 3DS. It will also not be compatible with Pokémon Bank.

A new Pokémon Home platform is coming in 2020. To transfer your legacy Pokémon, you will first have to transfer them into the Bank and from the Bank to the new Home Platform before transferring them into Pokémon Sword and Shield.