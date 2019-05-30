Call of Duty: Modern Warfare voice actors – who is Captain Price?

Activision released the long-awaited first trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, that latest installment in the Call of Duty series developed by Infinity Ward.

The trailer offers the first game footage of the upcoming first-person shooter, a reboot of the popular Modern Warfare subseries of the Call of Duty franchise.

Set in the present day, this series is in contrast to the futuristic settings of Advanced Warfare and Infinite Warfare, and the historic settings of WW2 and Black Ops (Cold War era).

The trailer also announced an October 25, 2019 release date, and the return of Captain John Price, one of the most popular characters ever in the franchise.

Captain John Price also has a new voice actor

The trailer gives fans a first look at what to expect of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, including airstrike action, action in urban settings, dense jungle, and desert environments.

The upcoming video game focuses on the new rules of engagement in the modern era of asymmetric warfare, such as guerrilla warfare, terrorism and counter-terrorism operations that force advanced militaries to rely more on Special Forces operations.

Since fans learned that Infinity Ward has recast Captain John Price and that the new game will be making extensive use of motion capture, everyone has been asking who the new actor is.

Here is everything you need to know.

Barry Sloane portrays Captain John Price

The new actor who replaces Billy Murray (Johnny Allen in BBC’s EastEnders) is Barry Sloane.

According to Games Radar, Sloane won’t be doing an impression of Murray’s Captain Price, he will be doing his own version of the character which effectively means that the character is being rebooted.

The rebooted Captain Price will be facing the more complex reality of today’s world in engagements set in Europe and the “volatile expanses of Middle East,” Infinity Ward’s design director Jacob Minkoff said.

“Capt. Price, for example, will face a more complex, realistic and morally gray world where lines between enemy, ally, and innocent are not clearly drawn,” Minkoff said, according to the Washington Post.

Who is Barry Sloane?

Barry Paul Sloane was born on February 10, 1981, in Liverpool, England. His first professional acting role was as Ivan in the movie In His Life: The John Lennon Story (2000).

He has appeared in numerous TV shows in England, including Pleasureland (2003), according to his IMDb page. He also played Glynn in the film The Mark of Cain (2007).

In 2005, he made his West End debut in Willy Russell’s Blood Brothers, and in 2009, he appeared as Troy Whitworth in Jez Butterworth’s play Jerusalem, at London’s Royal Court Theater.

He made his Broadway debut also as Whitworth in Jerusalem at the Music Box Theater in New York in 2011.

He is best known for his role as U.S. Navy SEAL Joe “Bear” Graves in History Channel’s Six (2017-2018). He earlier appeared as Aiden Mathis in ABC’s Revenge (2012) and as the serial killer Niall Rafferty in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks (2007).

According to director Jackob Minkoff, Sloane is especially suited for his new role as Captain Price because he’s “gone through an equivalent of BUD/S [Basic Underwater Demolition/SEAL training]… a Navy SEAL training, which is just incredibly difficult.”

Sloane is married to Katy O’Grady, former contestant and fourth-place runner-up of the third season of Sky One’s Project Catwalk. Their daughter, Gracie Bluebell Sloane, was born in 2010, while their son, Lennon, was born in 2016.