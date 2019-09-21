Friends Google Easter Eggs: Ross, Rachel, Chandler, and Monica’s search results info panel yields memorable moments from popular sitcom

It might be hard to believe that it has been 25 years since the popular TV series Friends premiered. It was one of the longest-running and most popular sitcoms.

Friends continues to draw, enthrall, bemuse, and entertain audiences across the globe; even today. Diehard fans of Friends can now relive some of the most memorable moments and storylines from the comedy series about six friends struggling to live and make their mark in New York City.

Google usually commemorates content and personalities that have a profound impact on society. Chandler, Joey, Ross, Rachel, Monica, and Phoebe count as influential characters from the 90s. Now, each gets a special Easter Egg hidden in plain sight in the search results about these fictitious characters who had a real-life impact on an entire generation.

Friends Google Easter Eggs

The Easter Eggs on Friends aren’t hard to discover. These are hidden in the info panel that pops up alongside search results. You simply need to search for the six characters (Chandler Bing, Ross Gellar, Joey Tribbiani, Monica Gellar, Phoebe Buffay, and Rachel Green) individually.

All the info panels have a special icon in the right-hand corner. Clicking on it reveals the Easter Eggs. Fans will instantly recognize them as they are based on key and memorable scenes from Friends.

Google honors characters from Friends with Easter Eggs

Words like “pivot,” “smelly cat,” and “unagi,” and sentences like “on a break,” and “Joey doesn’t share food” have become immortal owing to one of the most popular TV shows of the 90s. Picking up on the cues and famous dialogue within the TV series, Google’s Easter Eggs are fairly easy to find for dedicated fans. However, for those who may have a little trouble connecting the dots, here are some of the most prominent ones.

Ross Gellar’s ‘pivot’

Ross Gellar, a character played by David Schwimmer, is one of the more serious friends, and also the most educated. His carefully measured tactics and techniques often elicit sarcastic dialogue from Chandler Bing, played by Matthew Perry. Searching for him will bring up an info panel about the fictitious character, which contains a couch icon.

Click on the couch icon in the info panel once and you’ll hear Ross shout, “Pivot!,” as the entire screen rocks to the right and then to the left. The joke refers to the hilarious attempt of carrying a couch up the stairs. For those who need a reminder, the funny scene from Friends is shown above.

Chandler Bing and Joey Tribbiani’s chick and the duck

Searching for the Chandler Bing, the sarcastic comic from Friends, will also bring up an info panel, which contains a recliner. Click on the recliner to get a visit from Yasmine and Dick, two cute waddling creatures that Chandler and Joey adopt. Clicking once again on the recliner icon sends the enthusiastic duck and furry chick waddling back to where they came from.

These adorable creatures appeared in many episodes of Friends, but haven’t been together with Marcel, Ross’ monkey. Despite being unable to speak, the chick and duck have offered many laughs.

Phoebe Buffay’s infamous ‘Smelly Cat’ song

Although the song is entitled Smelly Cat, it doesn’t really talk about any real cat that appeared on Friends. The song is supposed to be a heartfelt attempt at singing by struggling and eccentric artist Phoebe Buffay, played by the adorable Lisa Kudrow. Here’s the pop version of the song that appears during an episode.

Besides these Easter Eggs within Google search results, there are others that will remind viewers about Monica Gellar’s obsessive cleaning, Rachel Green’s obsession with beauty, and Joey Tribbiani’s refusal to share food. Monica was played by Courteney Cox, Rachel was played by Jennifer Aniston, and Joey by the lovable Matt LeBlanc.

Those still interested in binge-watching Friends will have to grab a subscription of HBO Max, WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, as the series is leaving Netflix. Those who know the series by heart can watch select episodes in local theaters.