Lil Uzi Vert expressed some frustrations earlier this year regarding his record label. The young rapper went as far as to say that he was retiring from music and that he wanted to go back to normal after everything he had to deal with.

In an Instagram comment today, DJ Drama stated that Lil Uzi Vert could put out his new album, Eternal Atake, ‘any day he wants,’ but fans are a bit skeptical, still having a lot of unanswered questions.

What record label is Lil Uzi Vert signed to?

Lil Uzi Vert is signed to The Generation Now, a record label meant for new and rising artists. The Generation Now is run y DJ Drama and Don Cannon, who have been making music for over ten years collectively.

The Generation Now says that they aim to have many diverse artists on their label. Lil Uzi Vert is one of the first artists to be signed to The Generation Now, as well as Skeme and Ly Quin.

The up and coming record label draws in up and coming artists, perhaps as a change to the standard idea of a record label. However, Lil Uzi Vert doesn’t seem to be pleased with any record label or their procedures.

DJ Drama’s Instagram comment

DJ Akademiks isn’t the first artist to talk about wanting to hear Lil Uzi Vert’s new album, but he appears to have drawn the most attention.

DJ Akademiks’s post asked fans to tag someone that they would “sacrifice To get the new Uzi album,” and DJ Drama had a response that many fans were happy to see.

Despite the hope that the comment gives fans, fans are still skeptical just as DJ Akademiks is.

Lil Uzi Vert has spoken out against his record label before for keeping control over him and his music, not allowing him to release new music the way that he wants to.

It’s understandable why Lil Uzi Vert himself would speak out against DJ Drama and Don Cannon, but he isn’t the only artist that’s been impacted by their limitations.

Lil Uzi Vert’s lost collaboration with Nav

Earlier this week fans heard news that Lil Uzi Vert was supposed to be featured on Nav’s new project, Bad Habits, but Uzi’s verse was apparently blocked by the record label.

Nav took to Instagram to let his fans know about DJ Drama and Don Cannon’s involvement with the block.

Many fans recall that Nav took up a temporary mini-retirement when Lil Uzi Vert announced that he would be retiring from music earlier this year.

Nav shortly went back to making new music, but Lil Uzi Vert still hasn’t been able to release his new tracks yet.

Many fans are unsure whether there really are issues with the record label or if Lil Uzi Vert is doing all of this as a publicity stunt, but it looks like the record label might have a bigger part in this than fans initially thought.

With more and more artists speaking out against DJ Drama and Don Cannon and standing with Lil Uzi Vert, many fans are coming to believe that Nav might be right. It’s looking more and more like DJ Drama and Cannon are more interested in their money than they are their artists and fans.

However, fans are still remaining hopeful after the newest Instagram comment. Hopefully Lil Uzi Vert will be able to release Eternal Atake sooner rather than later.