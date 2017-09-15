10 of the most beautiful cities in the world

There are a huge number of cities across the world — and they are all different.

Some are big, others small; some are safe, some not; some are expensive; Some are ugly, while others are more pleasing to the eye.

Then, there are some that are simply beautiful. Where are they? What makes these cities stand out from the crowd?

Let’s look at ten of the most beautiful cities in the world and explore what they have that makes them so stunning to visit.

10 Budapest, Hungary

Budapest in Hungary is known for its natural beauty, historic gothic architecture, and picture perfect islands and hills.

It is home to the Gellert Spa, one of Europe’s most famous thermal spas, which is located atop a hill that offers a breathtaking panoramic view of the city, especially at night.

Also, the Chain Bridge, built to connect Buda to Pest (they used to be two different cities on each side of the river) is amazingly detailed and provides spectacular views of the surrounding buildings and the River Danube.

Perhaps inspired by the city’s good looks, there are an abundance of plastic surgeons located in Budapest and it is considered a premium destination for cosmetic surgery because you can recover in beautiful and peaceful surroundings.

9 Rome, Italy

One of Europe’s most famous and visited cities, Rome has captivated visitors for years with its beauty. It is home to beautifully preserved examples of ancient Roman architecture including the Pantheon and the Colosseum.

With several hills dotted around the city, there are plenty of opportunities to see breathtaking, panoramic views. Even the streets are picturesque with gorgeously ornamented homes, charming palazzi (large buildings), beautifully decorated squares, and more.

Italy itself is so beautiful it is home to 60 per cent of the world’s most famous works of art. Many sculptures and paintings can be found in Rome’s Villa Borghese, a perfectly landscaped public park. A beautiful city deserves beautiful art, right?

8 Bruges, Belgium

​Commonly referred to as “The Venice of the North”, Bruges is a spectacular waterborne city with amazing examples of medieval architecture at every turn.

The charming canals are host to 30-minute tours that give you a chance to rest and see a unique view of the gorgeous city.

Afterwards, climb to the top of the Belfry of Bruges, a medieval bell tower located in the middle of the city. The wonderful panoramic view is best described as breathtaking, and not only because you have to climb 366 steps to get a look at it. At least you’ll work off those Belgian waffles!

7 Amsterdam, Holland

​Having been a city for over 700 years, Amsterdam has managed to retain the glamour of this bygone era. Intricately built bridges and bike paths allow visitors to easily cross over the canals on to the picturesque cobblestone streets while they view the amazing architecture that is on display throughout the city.

Amsterdam is home to many must-see attractions including the Anne Frank House, the Van Gogh Museum, and the stunningly complex dollhouses in the Rijksmuseum.

Interestingly, it is difficult to know for certain how long Amsterdam will remain as it is today. The majority of it is below sea level, and the smallest increase in global sea levels could take it away.

But never fear, the city’s engineers are levy masters. Many were called in to help rebuild New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. And hopefully they will be able to protect their own city for years to come.

6 Florence, Italy

​There are few sites in the world that are more breathtaking than the one viewed from the top of Piazza Michelangelo, located atop a hillside in the eastern portion of Florence.

Essentially, it makes a storybook-perfect picture that allows you to view the unspoiled skyline, the numerous domes and towers located throughout the city, the gorgeous hills in the distance, and the Duomo in the heart of Florence.

The capital city of the Italian region of Tuscany is the best place to visit exquisitely preserved examples of Renaissance architecture. If you visit, plan for an extended stay to see everything the city has to offer.

5 Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

As the only city outside of Europe to make this list, Rio is easily one of the world’s most naturally beautiful cities. The brilliant shades of blue from the ocean, the beaches’ bright white sands, mountainous backdrops, and tropical foliage full of bold, bright colors combine to make one of the most spectacular landscapes in the world.

The famous Corcovado Christ The Redeemer statue or Sugarloaf Mountain both provide ideal locations to catch a panoramic view of the city.

In addition, Rio is home to several waterfalls known for their legendary beauty. It is also a gathering place for many of the world’s most beautiful people during the yearly Carnival celebration.

4 Lisbon, Portugal

Effortless beauty is the best way to describe Lisbon. Located on a series of hills that meet at the Tagus River and lie next to the sea, gorgeous sites can be seen across the city.

Glorious beaches, buildings painted in shades of pastel, perfectly landscaped parks, pre-18th century architecture, cobbled streets, and intricate churches form a beautiful scene.

Former home to royalty, St. George’s Castle stands at the top of the highest hill in Lisbon and features spectacular views of the city. The Torre de Belem also provides a panoramic view that should not be missed. ​

3 Prague, Czech Republic

Due to its impressive history, Prague is home to numerous gorgeous monuments, stunning buildings, beautiful town squares reminiscent of bygone eras, and the truly magnificent Charles Bridge.

Connecting the Old Town to the Lesser Town, the Charles Bridge is also one of the most romantic sites in Prague and has seen more than its share of marriage proposals over the centuries.

For an amazing example of the beauty of ancient architecture, visit the Prague Castle. The Guinness Book of World Records named it the world’s most ancient castle and it offers a glimpse into the world centuries ago and boasts a great view of the city’s Old Town.

2 Paris, France

Paris is simply stunning. The city effortlessly defined itself as one of the most sophisticated, romantic, and breathtaking cities in the world.

Whether you stroll through the magnificent gardens of Versailles, stare in amazement at the Eiffel Tower, or indulge in a ride down the Seine River, you will not be able to look away from everything it has to offer.

Its influence can be seen throughout Europe, especially the world’s oldest planned square, the Place des Vosges. It served as the model for residential squares in Europe. While cities have tried desperately to replicate it, they are never quite as good as the real thing.

1 Venice, Italy

Venice is easily one of the most interesting cities in the world, in addition to the being one of the most beautiful.

It is home to piazzas — squares — that are actual works of art, winding canals and streets, and magnificent views that look as if they were painted.

There are an abundance of must-see sights including the Rialto Bridge, Piazza San Marco, the Venetian, St. Mark’s Basilica, Doge’s Palace, and many, many more.

Until you see it in person, it is almost impossible to describe. Many travellers complain that the locals are rude and obnoxious.

But in their defense, it must get really old dealing with huge crowds of tourists on a day-to-day basis. Regardless of their demeanor, venice is still one of the most beautiful, if not the most beautiful, cities in the world.