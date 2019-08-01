What is Adidas Yeezy launch? Countdown timer suggests release time, shoe reveal

A lot of people are wondering what exactly is the Adidas Yeezy launch? A mysterious countdown timer has popped up online and it has fans of the Yeezy line of Adidas shoes speculating. The shoes have become super popular over the years often with high resale value. Here are the latest details about the Adidas Yeezy launch timer and a potential reveal or release time for a new item.

What’s the Yeezy launch about?

On Thursday (August 1), a mysterious clock showed up on the official Adidas Yeezy website as well as the Yeezy supply websites. The countdown shows off a timer that is headed toward 9 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2. The tweet below shows the timer from earlier on Thursday. As of this report, the timer had a bit over 15 hours to go.

Timer on Yeezy Supply 🤔 pic.twitter.com/uMV5U4eVad — CDN Notify 🇨🇦 (@CDNnotify) August 1, 2019

In addition, e-mail subscribers received a blank e-mail showing off the clock or countdown timer. All of that has kicked speculation into overdrive among sneakerheads everywhere.

Most of the rumors are suggesting that the launch countdown will bring the release of a brand new type of Adidas Yeezy. Some have even speculated that it might be the Alien v. 2 shoes.

Yeezy popularity continues, sales booming

There’s no denying the fact that a lot of sneakerheads covet these particular shoes which are named after one of Kanye West’s nicknames. The Yeezys are a collaboration involving the hip-hop star and Adidas which began back in 2013. They first unveiled the 750 Boost Grey edition back in February of 2015.

The rest is history, as many other editions of the popular Yeezy have arrived in the market. They’ve included Yeezy 950, Yeezy Powerphase, and the Yeezy 350 Cleat over the years. There’s often a quick sellout and good resale value, which is why the Adidas Yeezy launch has sparked so much interest.

Most recently, there was news that the Yeezy 451 will arrive later this year. A number of prototypes and first-look images have hit the internet with mixed opinions on the style. See for yourself in one of the images below.

Yeezy 451…. interesting to say the least pic.twitter.com/AJsCzxWGP2 — THEGODFRESCO 🏁 (@GSDOUBLEU) June 16, 2019

Regardless of personal tastes, the brand has been super successful for Kanye West and Adidas. In early July, Forbes reported that the brand was expected to move past $1.5 billion by the end of 2019. That would put Kanye West in the conversation with NBA legend Michael Jordan’s brand with Nike. The Jordan Brand has been around for over three decades and is worth $3 billion annually in revenue.

The success of the Yeezy brand has been valuable for West too. He was ranked as the third-highest earning celebrity by Forbes for the past year with $150 million before taxes.

Soon, everyone will know what the Adidas Yeezy launch is. Keep those alarms set for 9 a.m. ET on Friday, August 2!