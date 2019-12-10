Walmart’s Let It Snow sweater: The internet’s funniest reactions

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Walmart’s Canadian website has pulled a Christmas sweater that appeared to make a naughty drug reference. The sweater features a smiling Santa Claus sitting with his arms spread in delight behind a table that has three lines of white powder that many Walmart customers thought resembled cocaine.

The message on the sweater says, “Let It Snow.”

The description of the product on Walmart’s Canadian website read:

“We all know how snow works. it is white, powdery and the best snow comes straight from South America… Santa really likes to savor the moment when he gets his hands on some quality Grade A Colombian snow… This Men’s Let it Snow Ugly Christmas Sweater captures that moment when Santa is finally ready to enjoy that sweet, imported snow.”

Yall. Look at this description for this Christmas sweater from Walmart pic.twitter.com/lBdmKQ1JoZ — Jason John (@HurrbaSousJohn) December 7, 2019

The sweater attracted attention on Walmart Canada’s website and customers began posting comments about it on social media. The feedback from social media comments drew the attention of the company’s management, which immediately pulled the product and offered an apology.

Walmart later confirmed in a statement that the wool and polyester “Let It Snow” sweater was being offered by a third-party seller and that they had removed it from their website.

“These sweaters, sold by a third-party seller on Walmart.ca (our website in Canada), do not represent Walmart’s values and have no place on our website,” Walmart said, according to USA Today.“We have removed these products from our marketplace. We apologize for any unintended offense this may have caused.”

Twitter reactions

Walmart customers who saw the product on the company’s website posted comments on social media. Many Twitter users wondered whether Walmart was advertising cocaine on its Christmas sweater. Others offered witty comments.

How do you think Santa stays up all night, delivering toys all around the world? It’s the cocaina https://t.co/VgITRMTpOw — Kirsten Fleming (@KirFlem) December 8, 2019

Walmart out here being BOLD with their Christmas sweaters 👀 pic.twitter.com/uZBfXhwToR — ash 🦋 (@ashleyxparsons) December 9, 2019

Yo Walmart Wildin on the sweaters this year. 😂💀😂💀😂 pic.twitter.com/auOkG46ha8 — InAKushComa (@SmokinOnDat_o_0) December 9, 2019

Walmart had to issue an apology for selling this sweater, and I'm dying. 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/ktPEQpslL3 — Kαreɴ (@NerdyNerak) December 9, 2019

But some thought that the sweater’s messaging was funny:

This is officially the funniest damn thing I'll see all week 🤣🤣🤣https://t.co/UB2HkPwqxZ — T. Greg "#SilentSham" Doucette (@greg_doucette) December 9, 2019

Idk what’s funnier the sweater or the description! 😂😂😂 how this get on Walmart website?! They took it down now pic.twitter.com/9Y7tDGn5ss — 🏁 uᴉzɐɯɐ_ǝlos_sɯ 🏁 (@ms_sole_amazin) December 9, 2019

I thought this was a joke, but nope.

"Walmart apologizes for 'Let it Snow' sweater depicting lines of cocaine."https://t.co/WCtjwREA7K pic.twitter.com/ItJkfRl117 — Crafty of the Bells (@GCraftyCraft) December 9, 2019

i've always found the whole ugly christmas sweater thing to be existentially embarrassing for us as a people but i have finally found one i think is genuinely funny, only to see it get canceled https://t.co/C5sxwxiKOK — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) December 9, 2019

After Walmart pulled the product, many Twitter users said they wanted to buy it and asked where they could get it. The interest in the sweaters led some Twitter users to argue that pulling the sweater and offering an apology, plus the media attention, could only boost demand for the sweater.

@Walmart how can I order this sweater I need it pic.twitter.com/hEPx7YGFQh — Mufasa Davis (@Jamaalnewme) December 9, 2019

Congrats @Walmart , by banning them, you just did more to promote these sweaters than anyone or anything on Earth ever could… They're now going to be selling for $10k a piece… Not that I give the slightest fuck, just sayin#unintendedconsequences https://t.co/0huh3OLG9W pic.twitter.com/SdoQ4Hz8Rn — Iron Feliks (@NUMISMATICS9) December 9, 2019

Those still looking for the “Let It Snow” Sweater that was pulled by Wal-Mart Canada can still get one here.

This is not the first time that Walmart has been forced to offer an apology for a product offered on the company’s website by a third-party seller. CNN reported that Walmart was forced to apologize in 2017 after customers complained about a cap offered by a third-party seller that carried the racial slur: “N***** brown.”