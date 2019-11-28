Walmart Black Friday ad deals: The best entertainment buys for the holiday sale

The Walmart Black Friday ad deals are here! While Walmart has been rolling out sales deals ahead of the actual Black Friday shopping day, Thanksgiving (Nov. 28) tends to hold many of the best deals for shoppers.

Walmart actually began offering online deals as early as Wednesday night, with in-store deals coming on Thursday evening. So which items are the ones to consider? Here’s a look at some of the best entertainment buys for their holiday sale going on today.

Best television deals at Walmart

For those who need a new television, Black Friday is almost always a guaranteed time to get a good deal on one. That’s the case again right now, as Walmart was, and is, offering some amazingly low prices. Many of the deals move quickly due to the popularity of the category each shopping season.

Trying to get that last tv at Walmart on Black Friday pic.twitter.com/0EQQGnS2rB — Devin Wilson (@DeWil77) November 28, 2019

Right now, one of Walmart’s best TV deals is a VIZIO 65-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV. It’s selling for just $398 as of this report, which is a saving of $130 off the regular price.

The retailer is also offering an in-store only deal with a 40-inch Onn Roku TV for just $98. In addition, the 50-inch Onn Roku 4K TV will be $148. This deal appears like it could extend online, but was not showing up at the time of writing Thursday morning.

Four best Black Friday 2019 deals: Experts say Amazon devices, Apple smartwatches among sales to watch Related posts you might like

There are also a few Samsung Smart TV deals shown on Walmart’s store sales ad. The 50-inch Class 4K Smart TV is $278 while the 55-inch version is $328. Each offers a saving of $50.

Video games, console bundles deals

One of the big categories full of deals once again this shopping season is video games. And shoppers won’t be disappointed, since Walmart is offering a lot of the best prices around on games.

One of the top deals for video game systems is for the Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition console. It includes the games Fortnite, Sea of Thieves, and Minecraft. The item was selling for under $150 as of the time of writing.

🏚️ is where the 🎮 are. Score Black Friday prices online now on Video Games, including the Xbox All-Digital + 3 games for only $149. Get them before it's gone! — Walmart (@Walmart) November 24, 2019

In addition, the Xbox One S Jedi Fallen Order bundle was selling for just $199. The PS4 1TB with triple game bundle was also $199. A Nintendo Switch Bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just $299 right now.

The popular Call of Duty Modern Warfare is just $38 for PS4 or Xbox One. Walmart also offers different price point categories which include a variety of titles.

Here are some of the highlights for various consoles.

$30 — NHL 20, Red Dead Redemption 2, NFS Heat, Legend of Zelda Breath of Wild

$27 — WWE 2K20, NBA 2K20, FIFA 20, Madden 20

$25 — Just Dance 2020, Call of Duty Black Ops, NASCAR Heat 4

$20 — Crash N. Sane Trilogy, Devil May Cry 5, Fallout 4, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, MLB The Show 19

Many of the above game deals are currently available online, and should also be available in-store when the sale starts Thanksgiving night, based on item quantities.

For VR fans, the Oculus Go Virtual Reality 32GB Headset is currently reduced from $199 to $149.

Blu-rays, DVDs, & Music

Walmart is offering lower prices on a number of items from the world of movies and television. In particular, a standout deal is the Mission: Impossible six-disc set. The collection includes all six of the Mission: Impossible films including the newest, Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

There are DVDs on sale for as low as $3.96 each including Toy Story 4, Detective Pikachu, Halloween, and Aquaman. For $5.96, customers can pick up Blu-ray versions of The Lion King (live-action), Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and Godzilla: King of the Monsters. For $7.96, 4k movie titles will include Aladdin, Avengers Endgame, Venom, John Wick 3, and more.

In terms of music, Walmart will offer a variety of All Vinyl Albums for just $15 for music enthusiasts to add to their collection. For those who want a newer gift to enjoy music with, the Apple AirPods will be just $129. The Beats Solo 3 Wireless over-ear headphones are also $129.

See the Walmart ad link below for all of the latest details on the deals.

When do deals start for Walmart Black Friday?

There’s a lot of confusion as retailers continue to offer sales and deals daily. Many offer them a week in advance. With Walmart, they began to sell online deals as of Wednesday evening around 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Some of those deals may have sold out, while others may still be available.

As far as in-store shopping goes, their sale is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Eastern Time on Thanksgiving Day. However, customers will want to check with their particular Walmart stores. Several states actually prohibit stores from being open on Thanksgiving, so keep that in mind if you live in one of those states.

Check out the latest Walmart Black Friday sales ad here. Customers will need to make sure the website is reflecting their specific zip code for the appropriate deals in the area.

Sign up now for our Entertainment newsletter!

Keep in mind that deals can sell out or change quickly. Many retailers are limited in terms of available quantities of the products. Some retailers may quickly change prices to compete with each other, so it’s a good idea to shop around, but quickly. Also, keep in mind, Cyber Monday comes on December 2 and could bring some of the same or even better deals.