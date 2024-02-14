Travel fail: TikToker gets rejected from Bali for the most outlandish reason

What would you do if your travel plans were drastically ruined at the last minute?

That’s exactly what happened to TikToker and empowerment coach @EmmaFituk_.

Planning vacations to brand-new places is supposed to be exciting and fulfilling for folks with wanderlust.

If you find out you’re unable to travel somewhere, even though you’ve been looking forward to it for a while, there’s a high chance you’re going to exhibit some disappointment.

Emma shared a video breaking down her unfortunate travel fail story.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Although she had every intention of spending time in Bali, she was told at the airport that she wasn’t allowed to fly there.

The weirdest reason a person can’t travel to Balie

According to Emma, she was rejected at the airport moments before boarding her flight to Bali.

Since they wouldn’t let her board the plane, she was left stranded in the middle of a Sydney airport.

Airport officials told her that if they allowed her to fly to Bali, the military and security there would’ve placed her in a cell as soon as she landed.

The reason why? A small bit of visible water damage on the bottom of her passport.

Emma accidentally splashed liquid on her passport at one point, but it wasn’t obvious enough for her to notice it at any point throughout her prior travels.

In her video, she explains that she travels all the time, and the water damage on the bottom of her passport was never mentioned before.

Bali airport officials are incredibly strict, with a reputation for locking people up if they don’t like the way your passport looks.

Emma vented to the camera, saying, “Obviously, I’m really upset. Like, I’m literally gutted. I’ve just been [sitting] here crying for the last 15 minutes.”

Triple-check your passport for water damage

She went on to say she knows everything happens for a reason, and she clearly wasn’t meant to board that flight.

She ended her video by giving everyone a warning about triple-checking their passports for water damage.

Even if you don’t think a small splash of water on your passport is a big deal, it could negatively impact you if you’re planning to fly somewhere like Bali.

Emma’s comment section is full of people who are appalled by her shocking situation.

One person wrote, “They are super strict! Lucky that you didn’t get in tbh, because I’m sure it would’ve been even harder in Bali to be getting out.”

Emma responded by saying, “Yeah I agree. Much rather be in Sydney than locked up and detained in Bali.”