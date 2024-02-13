TikToker shares the dark truth about being an attractive woman in the workplace

Many people would assume that being an attractive woman in the workplace only comes with benefits.

One TikToker just shared a video revealing the dark side of being an attractive woman in professional settings.

Although there are definitely some highlights she points out, the entire scenario isn’t rainbows and butterflies.

Emily Romano, who goes by @UpLevelWithEmily has a lot to say about this topic.

She has previous experience working in office jobs where her appearance was a major factor.

Here’s a breakdown of Emily’s experience being an attractive woman who’s simply working to succeed in her chosen career.

There are positives and negatives

Emily says, “Your beauty is a source of power. You get more attention because of the way you look.”

Instead of getting uncomfortable about that fact and shrinking into a shell of yourself, Emily advises owning it.

When you own it with confidence, you give yourself a chance to get ahead.

She goes on to explain that your beauty will make it difficult for others to take you seriously.

Since that’s the case, be prepared to cite and source everything you say while you’re at work.

From her perspective, plenty of people can’t grasp the concept of a woman being both beautiful and intelligent.

There’s a widespread belief that attractive people coast on their looks and don’t have anything else going for them in terms of brain power.

Attractive women have to go out of their way to prove that stigma wrong if they want to be taken seriously at their jobs.

Struggles with colleagues

Next, Emily notes that some women will be unkind to their attractive colleagues based on their own insecurities.

She reminds her listeners that when insecure people are mean to others, it has nothing to do with their victims.

Her last piece of advice revolves around dealing with inappropriate behaviors from men in the workplace.

Unfortunately, some men can’t compartmentalize their attraction to a beautiful woman, despite the fact that she might be their colleague in a professional setting.

Emily reminds her listeners not to blame themselves for the actions of inappropriate men.

Her comment section is full of people who resonate with her message.

One person wrote, “I was written up with a warning for wearing clothes that ‘showed my figure’ by my HR lady years ago, knocked my confidence completely.”

Someone else added, “I never understood why some girls hated me at work. I would literally go home and cry every night and just wonder what I did to them.”