TikToker shares friendship breakup survival guide after falling out with her bestie

Some might say that breaking up with your best friend is as painful as with a romantic partner.

Friendship breakups aren’t totally comparable, but they are both still heartbreaking to go through.

Romantic breakups are cut and dry, while friendship breakups can be a little murky.

Even though friendships are designed to be fully platonic, two hearts are still invested in the connection.

TikToker @SouriNotSouri, also known as Lilia Souri, shared a video talking about her personal experience going through a traumatic friendship breakup.

She says there are a couple of things about friendship breakups that you should prepare yourself for ahead of time.

Friendship breakup advice

Lilia says the worst part of a friendship breakup comes into play long after you’ve gone through the healing process.

It creeps into your life at a moment when you think you’ve already moved on and gotten over everything.

In reality, the trauma of your friendship breakup may linger longer than you hope. It may surface unexpectedly.

Lilia says she was made to feel like she was too extra and always doing too much in her last friendship.

Because of that, whenever she tried to start new friendships for a while, she noticed herself holding back.

She didn’t want to showcase too much energy or excitement in a new friendship out of fear that it would crumble as it did with her former best friend.

Lilia advises everyone to fight back against those inner lies when they start circulating instead of feeding into them.

Just because a former best friend might’ve considered Lilia’s energy to be too much, it doesn’t mean everyone else in the world will also feel that way.

Advice for future friendships

Lilia also reminds her followers to look out for friendships with people who love them for who they are – including details about them that were criticized or judged by friends they might’ve had in the past.

Lilia’s comment section is full of people who understand how saddening the loss of a friendship can be. The commenters also understand that the healing journey isn’t an easy one.

TikTokers comment about losing friends. Pic credit: @sourinotsouri/TikTok

One person wrote, “No one talks about this enough. She was my platonic love, my soulmate. Breaking apart from her profoundly changed me and broke me.”

Someone else added, “The hurt from friendship breakups [isn’t] talked about enough AT ALL. For me personally, one of the worst feelings to ever feel.”