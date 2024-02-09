TikToker gets dress-coded at work by judgy power-tripping boss

Imagine getting dress-coded at work… when you’re actually following the rules.

That’s exactly what happened to a TikToker who once worked at a high-profile company.

@NikkiDavis202 says an annoying incident happened to her months after she was hired.

The ratio of male to female employees was never balanced with around 40 guys and only five girls.

She started working there during the winter season, but when the weather started heating up for summer, she wanted to wear shorts instead of pants every day.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Her choice to wear a pair of shorts (which perfectly honored the workplace dress code) is what got her into trouble.

Is judgy boss on a power trip?

Nikki says she wore a pair of shorts to work that were fingertip length. According to the dress code she was given, your shorts must be fingertip length or have a three-inch inseam to be acceptable.

At the time, her boss was a brand-new employee who’d only been there for about three weeks.

The boss (who also happens to be a woman) called Nikki into her office to discuss the shorts.

Immediately, she told Nikki the shorts were inappropriate. Nikki tried to explain that they were fingertip length, but her boss didn’t care to listen to that rebuttal.

Nikki says, “She was calling me out and she didn’t even know the dress code policy. I was sure she was just trying to show her power in her new leadership [role] by trying to get me in trouble.”

Nikki retaliated by showing up the next day in even shorter shorts.

Back-and-forth drama in the workplace

Her boss clapped back by decorating the walls of the employee area with posters describing the dress code. Nikki says she felt like she was being directly targeted.

Her male coworkers showed their solidarity and support of Nikki by hilariously coming to work wearing short shorts for a Saturday shift.

Interestingly enough, her fingertip-length shorts were actually longer than the official workplace policy, which states that the shorts should reach a minimum three-inch inseam.

Nikki’s comment section on TikTok is flooded with people who totally support her.

Tons of TikTokers think her boss is completely out of line for bullying her over something that should’ve never been a topic in the first place.

Screenshot of comments from TikToker who was dress-coded for her shorts. Pic Credit: @NikkiDavis202/TikTok

One person wrote, “Y’all need to call your HR departments when this happens.“

As someone else added, “She was jealous because he looked better in the shorts.”