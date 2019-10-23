The best 15 cocktail and wine books to gift for the 2019 holidays

Spirits of the Season 2019 kicks off on Monsters and Critics for its tenth year and begins with a list of superb gift books focused on cocktails and wines.

All are presented in various sizes, filled with invaluable recipes, lore, and legend for all manner of tipple, including wines, gin, tequila, whiskey, and more.

If you are stumped on what to give a friend or colleague who enjoys playing the mixologist and entertaining, look no further than these fine books, all highly reviewed and awarded that give fascinating histories, recipes, and more for each varietal and spirit.

Some of them even serve as excellent travel references with ideas on where to visit, especially if you head to Mexico or Ireland.

You can even pair a book with an exceptional bottle of the gift recipient’s favorite spirit for a money-saving DIY gift basket this holiday season.

By category:

Wines

The World Atlas of Wine 8th Edition

Authors: Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson

The Cliff Notes: The World Atlas of Wine (8th Edition) is a compendium of useful wine knowledge for anyone to reference. First published in 1971, this book is considered by many critics to be the authoritative wine reference work for the lovers of the grape and the wide world of wine.

The change in the Atlas is the size, now 416 pages featuring 22 new maps making the cartography in the book an exceptional bonus. The text covers the issues of wine-growers and the changing palates of drinkers.

The book dazzles with incredible photography throughout Hugh Johnson and Jancis Robinson’s prose.

Hardcover: 416 pages

Publisher: Mitchell Beazley; Revised edition (October 1, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1784726184

Product Dimensions: 9.6 x 1.4 x 11.8 inches

Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine 2020

Author: Hugh Johnson

The Cliff Notes: Small in size and large in information, Hugh Johnson’s Pocket Wine Book is a highly reviewed and regarded portable reference book for everyone who buys wine anywhere, from stores to online. It is in its 43rd year of publication, making this handy little annual guide a perfect stocking stuffer or gift for a space-challenged book lover.

What you get are up-to-date facts on wines, growers and wine regions, vintages to invest in, and which to drink and which to stow in the wine cellar. It is also a primer on grape varieties, local varietals, and how to pair meals and certain wines like a pro.

Hardcover: 336 pages

Publisher: Mitchell Beazley (September 3, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1784726125

Product Dimensions: 3.9 x 1 x 7.8 inches

The Art of the Cocktail From the Dali Wallbanger to the Stinger Sargent, Cocktails With an Artistic Twist

Author: Salvatore Calabrese, Illustrations by Charlotte Trounce

The Cliff Notes: The Art of the Cocktail twist in its premise is pairing the great artists from Warhol to Toulouse-Lautrec and assigning likely cocktails that are meant to be inspired by the great artists’ works of art.

Imagine you are knocking back a glass of wine or a cocktail at Toulouse-Lautrec’s Moulin Rouge, Frida Kahlo’s fave Mexican cantina, or one of Salvador Dalí’s surrealist dinner parties.

In all, you get 50 cocktail recipes inspired by famous artists, their art, and their alleged favorite spirits they liked to drink.

Try an absinthe-fueled Pablo Pisco Sour to the very green Henry Mojito. Loaded with art anecdotes and lore, this fun book is a must for any art-loving friend. The names alone will crack anyone up, such as the Dalí Wallbanger, Klein Blue Moon, Whamm! Bamm! Pow!, Picasso Sour, Frida Kahlúa, or a René Margarita.

Publisher: Octopus (Ilex Press)

ISBN: 9781781576564

Number of pages: 128

Vogue Cocktails by Henry McNulty

Author: Henry McNulty

The Cliff Notes: A fashionably slim collection of 150 classic cocktail recipes created by former Vogue drinks expert and the referred to “man about town,” Henry McNulty. Vogue Cocktails is another slim tidy little hardcover for the space-challenged pal who needs a lot of information but not a hefty tome.

This book draws inspiration from the “Cocktail Age” with 150 recipes divvied up by spirit types — Champagne, Gin, Vodka, Whisky, Rum and Brandies, and more — to ensure a drink for every palate. Plus, it offers a primer on how to stock your bar and the hows of mixing drinks, with 48 jazz-age-inspired illustrations throughout the book.

Hardcover: 96 pages

Publisher: Conran (September 3, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1840917881

Product Dimensions: 4.2 x 0.8 x 7.3 inches

Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? and Other Cocktails for ’90s Kids

Author: Sam Slaughter

The Cliff Notes: Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? is ’90s nostalgia in a glass! Sam Slaughter is the Food & Drink Editor for the men’s lifestyle magazine The Manual, and he’s cleverly used wit and cultural lore to offer up adult versions of favorite ’90s childhood drinks plus some original craft cocktails inspired by the Nirvana decade.

You get Nickelodeon and Delia’s inspired recipes plus alcoholic versions of childhood favorites like Ecto-Cooler and Mondo, or perhaps a Rum and Stimpy, many fun recipes and the perfect gift for that ’90’s person you know.

Publisher: Andrews McMeel Publishing (June 4, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1449491561

Paperback: 128 pages

Product Dimensions: 5.6 x 0.4 x 7 inches

The World Atlas of Gin

Authors: Joel Harrison and Neil Ridley

The Cliff Notes: The World Atlas of Gin is an impressive hefty tome filled with all the details, history, and recipes one could need or want for gin.

The authors cover each gin made, country by country, in celebration of the renaissance of gin. With small craft distilleries popping up all over the world, from Spain, Scotland, Texas to Tasmania, more varieties and techniques are used than ever before. The aromatics used regionally are all over the board, from floral to light and citrus to Mediterranean notes like olives. It is remarkable how versatile and appealing gin has become over the decade.

Notably, they touch on the craft gins, the local botanicals, and even the more established large facilities which make some of the world’s most recognized gin brands. World Atlas of Gin breaks down all the elements and regions and brands and offers exceptional recipes to try out. Reviewers have heralded this as the “definitive gin guide.”

Publisher: Octopus Books (October 1, 2019)

Pages: 256

ISBN 13 9781784726546

Gin Made Me Do It: 60 Beautifully Botanical Cocktails

Author: Jassy Davis

The Cliff Notes: A delightfully aromatic homage to gin and all its components. Gin Made Me Do It brings recipes, history, and facts together from a die-hard gin expert who writes online about gin with cheeky passion. From its delicate floral notes to its crisp citrus bite, gin remains a perennial favorite of cocktail-lovers all over the planet.

Illustrated and full of excellent gin recipes with guidance on how to choose the perfect bottle, make the best martini, and offer some gin history too.

Publisher: Andrews McMeel Publishing (April 16, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1449499708

Hardcover: 144 pages

Product Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.7 x 7.5 inches

Sip: 100 gin cocktails with just three ingredients

Author: Sipsmith London

The Cliff Notes: Head to the UK with the gin experts as Sipsmith’s Sip uses the premise of simplicity for their homage to gin.

For the cocktail minimalist: You get 100 gin cocktails, each made with no more than three ingredients and seasonally presented with summer coolers to winter warmers, the all-time classics to new craft cocktails.

Three ingredient drinks include Dry Martini, Negroni Gin Fizz, Gin Basil Smash, Watermelon Martini, Hot Gin Twist, Earl Grey Sour, Gin Caipirinha, Dark Fruit Bramble, Gin Espresso Martini, and many more.

Hardcover: 224 pages

Publisher: Mitchell Beazley (October 1, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1784726222

Product Dimensions: 6.2 x 1 x 8.6 inches

Schofield’s Fine and Classic Cocktails

Authors: Joe & Daniel Schofield

The Cliff Notes: Schofield’s Fine and Classic Cocktails is presented by Joe Schofield who is considered a bit of a mixologist rockstar and has worked at some of the best bars in the world, from the American Bar at The Savoy Hotel to the Tippling Club in Singapore.

This book has interesting and fun to make craft creations to classics and includes 100 recipes with perfect details on how to make them using only the finest ingredients and recommendations for the best spirits, mixers, and garnishes for each recipe.

Hardcover: 224 pages

Publisher: Kyle Books (October 1, 2019)

ISBN-10: 085783732X

Product Dimensions: 6.2 x 0.9 x 8.6 inches

Tequila Made Me Do It: 60 Tantalizing Tequila and Mezcal Cocktails

Author: Cecilia Rios Murrieta

The Cliff Notes: Illustrated and informative, Tequila Made Me Do It delivers classic and twisty tequila and mezcal agave-based cocktails like mojitos, sunrises, and more. The book is filled with the details of tequila history, and even blue Weber agave history and also details the palate and versatility of a spicier tequila and smokier earthier mezcal all from an expert author on Mexican spirits.

Classics such as a proper margarita and its hibiscus, Cadillac, and tamarind versions are in the book — in all, you get 60 recipes to try out.

Hardcover: 144 pages

Publisher: Andrews McMeel Publishing (September 17, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1449499716

Product Dimensions: 5.5 x 0.7 x 7.5 inches

The Tequila Dictionary

Author: Eric Zandona

The Cliff Notes: The Tequila Dictionary is all that it implies, a most comprehensive book about the agave-based spirit of Mexico.

Described as an “A-Z compendium” of darn near every fact and bit of history for the spirit, it is the book to get any serious tequila lover. Deep dives on history, ingredients, and “the latest craft tequila techniques to tasting notes and the many regional variations and specialties.”

The Tequila Dictionary holds hundreds of entries on tequila and agave spirits that spans history, culture, and ingredients plus information on distilling techniques, recipes for cocktails, and the many varieties of the drink. And spirits expert Eric Zandona is an entertaining writer who serves as your expert guide. Learn the truth behind this enigmatic spirit!

Publisher: Mitchell Beazley (April 9, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1784725471

Hardcover: 256 pages

Product Dimensions: 6.2 x 1.1 x 8.6 inches

Little Book of Whiskey

Author: Lynda Balslev

The Cliff Notes: A tiny book about the brown spirit. This stocking stuffer-sized hardcover is full of the traditional origins and modern trends of whiskey, with 25 easy to make food and cocktail recipes.

The Little Book of Whiskey is a boozy, fun overview of a classic spirit that’s never out of style. This book is an excellent gift for anyone interested in whiskey with easy to read history and origins lore plus recipes. The book includes everything from how it’s made, its different variations, how to drink it, contemporary trends, food and drink recipes, and more.

Publisher: Andrews McMeel Publishing (October 1, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1524850993

Hardcover: 144 pages

Product Dimensions: 4.3 x 0.6 x 5.8 inches

From Barley to Blarney A Whiskey Lover’s Guide To Ireland

Author: Sean Muldoon, Tim Herlihy, Conor Kelly

The Cliff Notes: From Barley to Blarney is a travel book, history of whiskey, and fun read all rolled up in a cool green hardcover book! This comprehensive field guide to Ireland’s robust and growing whiskey scene is the ultimate itinerary for whiskey beginners and connoisseurs alike.

Irish whiskey is a spirit unto itself, and lovers of Scotch or Bourbon can argue, but Irish whiskey purists know the craic (fun) is in the neat pour with good friends. This book was born from a whiskey guru, two bartender behemoths, to create this comprehensive guide to Irish whiskey.

Begin with a whiskey history lesson and overview of the whiskey-making in Ireland, including what makes each style of Irish whiskey unique. What follows is a detailed tour, including photographs, around the four Irish provinces, 22 different distilleries, and the unique Irish whiskeys each one makes. It’s fascinating, and the notes from the producers, as well as a discussion of the booming present and promising future for Irish whiskey producers, is a great read.

Each province also highlights the best of Ireland’s 50 iconic bars and pubs for an ultimate whiskey tourist itinerary. Dead Rabbit Grocery and Grog, share 12 original mixed-drink recipes tailor-made for Irish spirits. Also of note, Tim Herlihy is the Tullamore Dew Irish Whiskey Ambassador.

Hardcover: 272 pages

Publisher: Andrews McMeel Publishing (April 16, 2019)

ISBN-10: 1449489931

Product Dimensions: 6.2 x 1 x 9.4 inches

Whiskey America

Author: Dominic Roskrow

The Cliff Notes: Whiskey America takes us on a tour of the lower 48 state’s best whiskey producers. The book showcases some of the most exciting new styles of whiskey and what sets them apart from all the other brown liquor producing regions like Canada, Ireland, Scotland, and even Japan.

Author Dominic Roskrow is the former editor of Whisky Magazine, The Spirits Business, and Whiskeria. He has written eight books on whiskey, including The World’s Best Whiskies, 1001 Whiskies To Try Before You Die, and The Whisky Opus, and is pretty much the expert on all things whiskey. This book is well crafted and has invaluable information for anyone interested in American whiskey production. Roskrow is a Kentucky Colonel and a Keeper of The Quaich, and he was named the 2015 Fortnum & Mason Drinks Writer of the Year.

The book has fascinating interviews with some of the leading characters in the recent distilling revolution. This absorbing book relates the stories of how “successful lawyers, doctors, and city slickers” did a career reversal and became distillers of distinction. Whiskey America investigates new whiskeys plus recipes for cocktails, and predictions for the American whiskey distillers.

Publisher: Mitchell Beazley (October 2, 2018)

ISBN-10: 1784724351

Hardcover: 288 pages

Product Dimensions: 8 x 1.2 x 9.9 inches

The Whisky Dictionary: An A-Z of whisky, from history & heritage to distilling & drinking

Author: Ian Wisniewski

The Cliff Notes: An illustrated A-Z reference guide written in an entertaining style and full of everything you need to know about whisky from all over the world.

All aspects are covered, from the differences between Irish, Canadian American, and Scotch whiskey to the surprising quality of Japanese entries in the spirit.

Also, what makes a rye different from bourbon and beyond. You get it all, the history, ingredients, and distilling techniques to flavor notes, plus recipes for cocktails and the many varieties of whisky.

A-Z includes covering terminology and essential elements and dates like Ageing techniques, American Oak, Bourbon, Burn’s Night, Cask Strength, Craft Movement, Dryness, Eco-Production, Fermentation, Flavor Compounds, Independent Bottlers, Japanese Whiskey, Kentucky Bourbon Festival, and on and on.