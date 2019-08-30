Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction is coming to Walt Disney World Resort — Here’s why you need to plan your trip now!

There’s going to be a new reason why the wait time for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is going to be so long. A new attraction called Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will soon open at the happiest place on Earth.

It has been described as one of the most ambitious, advanced, and immersive experiences to be undertaken by Walt Disney Imagineering. In fact, the massive attraction will feature two full sized AT-AT walkers and a Star Destroyer hangar bay that’s complete with a TIE Fighter and a garrison of Stormtroopers.

Wow! We warn you, there will be slight spoilers about the ride after this, so if you don’t want to know what happens on the ride, then we advise you to stop reading now.

Guests will be thrust in the middle of a climactic battle between the First Order and the Resistance. The experience starts from Batuu (the planet Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is based on) where guests will have an encounter with a hologram of Rey via BB-8, who asks them to join up with the Resistance.

Then you’ll get on board of a transport ship to meet General Organa at a secret rendezvous point. Then be prepared as you get captured by a First Order Star Destroyer where you’ll have to escape the clutches of Kylo Ren and his forces with a little help from the Resistance.

The ride itself is said to feature a six person vehicle driven by an R5 droid that releases guests into an escape pod that will drop (much like the Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: BREAKOUT! ride) to simulate falling out of a Star Destroyer.

Sign up now for your Entertainment news alerts!

The attraction is currently scheduled to open on December 5 in Orlando, Florida and then on January 17 in Anaheim, California. The future certainly looks exciting for Star Wars fans.