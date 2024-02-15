Spring is near: Fashion guru shares seasonal trends to look out for

Are you prepared to dress confidently during the upcoming spring season of 2024?

Spring is always usually a fun season for fashionistas because it’s when the weather starts warming up.

The transition from winter to summer gives people a chance to play up their wardrobe.

After wearing layers of cozy clothing from December until February, there’s more to experiment with between March and May.

Fashion guru and TikToker @MadelineHagmann shared a video breaking down some of her best style advice.

Here’s what Madeline says about preparing yourself and your closet for Spring 2024.

Spring 2024 trends

Madeline says the first staple you should add to your wardrobe is A-line midi skirts with fuller and more billowy shapes.

She added two photos of models wearing this skirt style to drive the point home.

The skirts look casual enough to wear while running errands, but they’re classy enough to wear on date nights.

Madeline suggests wearing this skirt style with ballet flats as your chosen shoes.

While it’s perfectly fine to wear sneakers or heels with them, she definitely believes ballet flats are the best way to go.

She notes that wearing your A-line midi skirt as a low-rise skirt that stops over your hip bones is a great idea if you’re comfortable wearing crop tops.

More trends to experiment with

Next up, Madeline suggests filling your closet with graphic design T-shirts. She says they can be super pleasant and rewarding in unexpected ways.

The best thing about graphic design T-shirts is that they’re covered in logos, quotes, TV show images, music lyrics, and more.

Based on your interests, your graphic design T-shirts will give people a chance to get to know you a little better before you even start talking.

As far as shoe trends go for Spring 2024, Madeline says sambas and gazelles are about to take over in popularity.

Sambas and gazelles can be worn to the gym, but they can also be worn out to brunch with your besties.

These shoes are casual, comfortable, and useful in different settings due to their versatility.

Madeline suggests pairing a lightweight sundress with sambas or gazelles if you’re opting for a European vibe.

Her video has pulled in more than 11,700 likes from people inspired by her Spring 2024 fashion advice.

One person wrote, “I’m here for the graphic tee!!! The streetwear girl inside of me just screamed!”

Another added, “Totally down with the longer skirts!”