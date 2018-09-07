RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miz Cracker and internet cat Lil Bub to help judge sock-design contest

A sock-design contest has recruited a fun-tastic new crew of judges, including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Miz Cracker — and internet cat Lil Bub.

The annual sock design contest by Sock It to Me is a global competition for all ages and is happening throughout the month of September.

Do you have a creative streak in design? Now’s your chance to fire it up and create a really cool sock design, with the chance to win money, merchandise and bragging rights.

Here’s what you need to know to get started

The contest invites artists of all ages worldwide to submit a unique sock design sketch for a chance to win up to $2,000 in cash along with a big batch of free products AND have the winning design manufactured as part of Sock It to Me’s Fall 2019 fashion collection.

The competition — which you can enter here — is live through Sunday, September 30, when all entries must be turned in.

Who judges the winner?

The celebrity judging panel picked to select the winning designs including the music duo Matt and Kim, plus hip-hop artist SLIMKID3, and American Idol singer Zach D’Onofrio, along with RuPaul Drag Race star Miz Cracker, artist Ryan Bubnis, plus music duo The Doubleclicks. Oh, and celebrity cat Lil Bub.

When did the contest start?

The annual Sock It to Me design contest has been held every single year since the company was founded in 2004.

The competition receives several thousands of design entries from all over the world each year. Good luck!