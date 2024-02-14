Professional stylist drops 3 tips on improving your 2024 fashion

Your New Year’s resolution might’ve revolved around improving your fashion in 2024.

The year is just beginning, so there’s still so much time to make necessary changes.

Professional stylist and TikToker @StylingWithKenzie shared a video breaking down some fashion advice she wants the world to know about.

Kenzie currently has more than 544,000 people keeping up with her on TikTok.

She offers a paid styling master class for people who genuinely want to take fashion seriously.

These are some of the free and helpful tips she shared online for people to lean into in 2024.

Stop comparing your style to influencers

Kenzie’s first tip is to stop comparing your style to the influencer fashion you see circulating on social media.

She claims that comparisons ruin your self-esteem and make it harder for people to feel good about themselves.

She also notes that it’s not sustainable for the everyday person.

Influencers might rock brand-new outfits every single day, but that doesn’t mean it’s something everyone else should feel pressured to do.

Kenzie says, “You’re constantly buying new things that don’t really make sense for your wardrobe and then just feeling overwhelmed or defeated.”

If comparing style to the world’s top influencers makes you feel that way, it’s best to listen to Kenzie’s advice.

Invest in the basics and plan ahead

Kenzie’s second tip is to start investing in the basics. Your wardrobe should be full of necessary staples that help you build your daily outfits.

She explains that collecting basic can feel incredibly dull but still super important.

Once you’ve got your basics in order, mixing and matching all the outfits your heart desires is easy.

Without basics, it’ll feel like you have a closet full of clothes that can’t come together to create any worthwhile outfits.

Basics include neutral-colored tank tops and cardigans, formfitting jeans, and versatile shoes.

Kenzie also says it’s crucial to give yourself at least 15 to 30 minutes the night before a big event when outfit planning.

When you prepare the night before, you don’t feel rushed and anxious at the last minute.

Getting things together the night before allows fashionistas to be creative and experimental with all the pieces they currently own.

The worst fashion mistakes usually occur when people feel rushed and nervous on their way out the door. That can be resolved by planning your outfit the night before.

Kenzie’s video has pulled in almost 12,000 likes from fashion lovers who appreciate her insight.