Princess bride alert: Thanks to Disney, brides can don fairy tale wedding gowns as the Cinderella Castle gets a ‘royal makeover’

Disney wants every bride to feel like a princess in a fairy tale.

To make that happen, the company unveiled a wedding dress collection that can make a bride’s dreams of looking like a princess come true.

Add in a “royal makeover” for Cinderella Castle at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, and brides might want to consider their honeymoon there.

If you’re a bride-to-be who wished upon a star for a wedding dress worthy of a princess, Disney wants to deliver.

The company’s new fairy tale wedding dress collection features different princess themed gowns, reported Newsweek.

The princesses who inspired the gowns range from Cinderella and The Little Mermaid to Beauty and the Beast.

Along with unveiling the fairy tale wedding gown collection, Disney announced plans to give the Cinderella Castle at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando a “royal makeover.”

The makeover is timed to honor the 70th anniversary of the original Cinderella movie.

Disney teamed up with Allure Bridals to create the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection.

In all, there are 16 wedding gown styles, each portraying “the style and spirit of Disney Princess characters such as Ariel, Aurora, Belle, Jasmine, Cinderella, Pocahontas, Rapunzel, Tiana, and Snow White,” explained Allure Bridals.

And there are a variety of wedding gown styles from which to choose, such as “romantic ball gowns, mermaid trains, and fit-and-flare hemlines.”

Fabric options are equally varied, ranging from chiffon to tulle to ruffled organza and “unique, dimensional lace,” added the company.

Ready happily-ever-afters in #DisneyPrincessStyle 👰👑 We have heart eyes for this Disney Fairy Tale Weddings line from Allure Bridals coming this spring to bridal stores, including seven of the 16 styles featured exclusively at Kleinfeld Bridal stores in New York and Toronto 😍

For brides-to-be shopping now, put your fairy tale wedding gown try-on test on hold. The company plans to unveil the complete Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Collection at New York Bridal Fashion Week in April 2020.

Following fashion week, boutiques across the nation will sell the gowns. Nine of the wedding gowns will range from $1,200 to $2,500.

The rest of the gowns are in the Disney Fairy Tale Weddings Platinum Collection, with prices ranging from $3,500 to $10,000.

Both collections offer sizes 0 to 30.

“So many brides grow up admiring their favorite Disney Princess characters and are inspired by their journeys, gowns, and stories of the classic films,” pointed out Kelly Crum, CEO of Allure Bridals. “We are honored to work with Disney on this collection and see the romance of it come to life.”

Walt Disney World Resort gives Cinderella Castle a “royal makeover”

Along with announcing the fairy tale wedding gown collection, Disney unveiled plans for a “royal makeover” for Cinderella Castle.

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom Park is about to get even more magical! 👑

The original Disney film Cinderella originally opened in movie theaters on February 15, 1950.

Disney is using that milestone as the motivation to enhance the Cinderella Castle at the Walt Disney World Resort. The “royal makeover” will take place throughout the rest of winter into spring and summer.