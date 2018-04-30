Our best beauty finds for May 2018: The top skincare, hair and makeup products

The tulips are up, the daffodils are popping and there is light at the end of the long winter tunnel, finally!

Our May 2018 best beauty finds are all excellent selections in every category to get you through the mercurial changeling spring season of wild weather heading towards summer.

We found some amazing items, most if not all made by female-led beauty companies that a cruelty-free.

Most all of the skincare we sampled was made with pure certified essential oils and ultra clean ingredients. This month we were also shown some clever wellness items that promote beauty through good health and including a few clever new items to ensure the biggest beauty secret weapon of them all, a good night’s sleep.

Take us shopping with you in May! Here are our best beauty essentials, by category:

Our May best beauty product find of the month is awarded to:

Arbonne’s RE9 Advanced Firming Body Cream, RE9 Advanced Retexturizing Serum in Lotion, RE9 Advanced Age-Defying Neck Cream

Someone who loves quality body creams and people’s skin made this amazing trio of Arbonne’s specific potions to firm, smooth and soothe.

The Body Cream is pure unadulterated bliss, dense and luxurious with Camellia, Panax Ginseng and red algae among many botanicals in the ingredient deck that promotes smooth firm skin, perfect after applying the Retexturizing Serum which is also an amazing skin-drenching experience.

The Neck Cream is laced with edelweiss flower stem cells, peptides, sea buckthorn ceramides, brown algae extract and loads of stabilized vitamin C, all naturally adding firmness and moisture to your delicate neck and décolletage area. All three have a faint citrus scent that dissipates quickly.

They are absolutely incredible body products, probably at the top of the list of any we have tried to this point, and well worth the money. SRP $50-85

Skincare:

Mighty Patch



Mighty Patch will kill a blemish and how! This tiny disc is laced with Hydrocolloid (a gel that acts like a sponge for all the infection) designed to target and obliterate a blemish in record speed. 100% safe and FDA approved.

The little patch discs come sealed and are very easy to take in any travel or keep handy in a makeup bag. They can be used anywhere you feel Mount Vesuvius about to erupt. Make sure that the pimple and blemish is thoroughly cleansed and dry.

Apply Mighty Patch over the clean blemish and leave on until the sticker turns opaque and white (it absorbs the yucky stuff inside a blemish). Change Mighty Patch when the sticker becomes opaque and white or as needed. Safe to use overnight or during the day. Works beautifully. SRP $13

Avya Skincare Eyebright Cream with Caffeine

Hooray for the hygienic pump delivery, the only way to package eye cream especially. Avya blends three amazing ancient botanicals, turmeric, peony and neem all combined in their exclusive Qusome complex. Added to these ingredients are topical caffeine and cassava which acts like a shrink wrap on the skin around the eyes.

Hyaluronic acid and Sweet almond and alfalfa extracts give the deep hydration while Chestnut extract combats inflammation. Dong Quai acts as a regenerative to firm up the delicate eye area skin. You can feel it working almost immediately. No discernible scent. Love. SRP $85

Snow Fox Soothing Facial Mousse

Snow Fox Day & Night Defense Cream

Snow Fox was skincare created by a rosacea patient, Phoebe Song, who wanted effective skin treatment minus the irritation. Using Eastern and Western naturopathic knowledge, her wonderfully packaged 100% plant-based skincare addresses all kinds of skin care issues, from oily to dry, redness to dry patches.

Song’s product is hygienically presented in a pump delivery system, including the facial cleansing mousse. The Snow Fox Soothing facial Mousse cleans skin of all excess oils and makeup while protecting the lipid barrier. You can immediately feel the Peppermint oil and aloe vera doing their magic as the whisper light foam works to cleanse.

We cannot rave enough about Snow Fox Day & Night Defense Multi-Cream is perfect for those of us who want to simplify the day and night routine for moisture. Olive fruit oil, Ginseng extract and Jojoba and macadamia oils make this one of our favorite new finds.

Olive Fruit Oil – Packed with essential fatty acids including oleic, palmitic, and linoleic acids, as well as high levels of squalene and antioxidants that help hydrate dry and damaged skin. SRP $55

Dear by Renée Youth Hydra Serum, Youth Soothing Crème, Microdermabrasion Exfoliant

Dear by Renée Microdermabrasion Exfoliant is both a physical and a gentle acid-based scrub that leaves skin buffed and ready for serums. Flower Acids and pyruvic acids are combined with Jojoba Beads, Aloe botanical and Tego Stemlastin which all work together to rid your face of dead weight.

Lightweight and perfect for all skins, Dear by Renée Hydra Serum is an addictive natural botanical hygienic pump delivery of Blackcurrant Seed oil, Arnica extract, Balloon Vine extract and Sunflower Oil concentrate that puts out fires and tames inflammatory redness.

Also in a lightweight formula is the Dear by Renée Soothing Crème which is perfect over the Serum, but can be worn alone for oilier skins. Men will love this no-nonsense targeted skincare line too, especially those afflicted with razor bumps.

Queen Helene Coconut Oil (100%)

Basic. Inexpensive. Useful. Three winning categories as this one ingredient miracle is made for skin, hair, lips and nails.

Queen Helene Coconut Oil is the perfect one ingredient beauty go-to for those who really cannot deal with any combination of ingredients in a deck.

You can apply this to hair, work into your nail beds, slather on feet and dry spots and bag overnight or even use warm in your hands and apply as a makeup remover if need be. No frills, no scent, just an old school basic beauty lifesaver. SRP $8

Hair

Splat 1 Wash Temporary Dye – No Bleach Formula

When you see people with a full head of magenta, mango-colored or blue hair and wonder what you might look like but were too afraid to go all in, this is the perfect intense color wash that is easy to apply and washes out completely.

Splat is a vegan, gluten-free, paraben free and ammonia free hair dye made in the USA that gives the punk day-glo without the buyer’s remorse of being stuck with a whim. Just do sections or ombre with the brush applicator, whatever you think you can handle. Fun item, smells good and not like their other formulas that included bleach.

Macadamia Professional Sea Salt Spray

One of my favorite hair care products ever invented, the best non-hairspray hairspray is Macadamia Texturizing Sea Salt Spray, a summer hair styler that doesn’t dry out your hair as much as some other products can. You get texture, hold, style and more with this incredible smelling sea salt spray.

No sticky chemicals or hard shellacked feel, just spray lightly all over and scrunch hair or style as you might. Perfect for vacation time when hair can be more relaxed and free. Smells like summer is here already!

Makeup

Christie Brinkley Prime Time Day to Night Nudes Eye Shadow Palette Cool Rose Nudes

Christie Brinkley’s new spring palette made for a more mature woman who hates sparkles and shinies. It is a classic and measured wearable collection of earthy, luxe nudes. You get universally flattering brown and rose tones that can take you from the office and then later you can pump up with liner and more layering for a night time look.

Comes with a dual-sided pro-designed brush for pro-quality precision application and blending. The first pan inside the pretty container holds a special primer that color corrects and creates a smooth base for shadow layering. Useful. made for sensitive skin. Nice collection.

FACE atelier Façade Lipcolor in Cha Cha

Leave it to Debbie Bondar’s fashion-forward line of cosmetics, FACE atelier, to come up with hot Spring colors for the lips! Her new Cha Cha Façade gloss epitomizes the color pop of spring heading into summer.

There are four shades to choose from and we were sent a sample of Cha Cha, a vibrant hot coral that looks amazing and fresh on the kisser. There’s a reason whyeveryt hot Hollywood makeup artist has FACE atelier in their makeup trailers!

jane iredale Spring Collection 2018

You can always count on an M&C perennial favorite cosmetic line, jane iredale, to turn out chic and highly wearable makeup with a strong couture and fashionable vibe. Her new spring lineup balances vibrancy and natural-looking neutrals that are on point.

The Snap Happy Makeup Kit, ($58) is a trio of translucent powder to soften imperfections, plus a shimmery peach blush for a radiant glow and layerable eyeshadow. The trio of flattering shades is presented in a really cool three-tiered compact that fits perfectly in a small makeup bag.

Also new are iredale’s incredible jewel pop-tone liners for the eyes, the Sapphire Mystikol Powdered Eyeliner, ($24) which is a bright blue cream-to-powder liner and the stunning Emerald Mystikol Powdered Eyeliner, this jeweled emerald green color is a standout.

Her amazing new lipcolors have a standout item worth mentioning- the gorgeous and versatile ‘Content’ Lip Fixation Lip Stain/Gloss, ($32) this matte neutral nude pink and clear shine duo is a winner and the best new lipcolor product of the spring in our opinion.

Beauty Supplements

Heliocare Antioxidant Formula

Heliocare works from within, as their proprietary Fernblock PLE is the active ingredient in this vegan and gluten-free oral over-the-counter supplement. Simple to use, take one pill every morning for additional sun blocking benefits, but use this in conjunction with your sunscreens and blocks too, not as a substitute. PLE stands for Polypodium leucotomos, a fern native to Central and South America that has been used for centuries for skin ailments. Think of it as a free radical zapper that works from the inside out, giving you an extra protection along with sensible topical sun care routine. SRP $15

Travel beauty gadgets

Travel Sleep Sound Therapy System and Glo To Sleep by Sound Oasis



Jet-lagged days no more with 19 authentic high-fidelity sounds from birds to ocean surf, harbor swells and hidden cove. White noise to thunderstorms, Asian garden to stream, Sound Oasis has an enviable variety to choose from to fall asleep and stay asleep quickly and soundly.

Comes with a Global Adapter and is compact for packing. One year warranty and a built-in alarm clock too with a four position timer and voice memo, and a headphone and speaker jack.

Glo To Sleep is their sleep therapy mask for the plane, hotel room or bright bedroom. Just hold the mask near a light source for about 60 seconds, see the Points of Glo turn blue, put the mask on and look at the Points and fade into a focused deep Alpha sleep. There is also a Sleep Coach audio you can download to accompany the mask as well. SRP $29-89.