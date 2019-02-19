Office Space giveaway: 20th Century Fox and Swingline host Milton Red Swingline Stapler contest where you can win a lifetime supply of staples

Swingline has released Milton’s iconic stapler for purchase plus a contest revealed. Pic credit: Swingline

Monsters and Critics got the early word about a cool contest for fans of the cult comedic film, Office Space.

Can you believe it, but the hilarious line: “Excuse me, I believe you have my stapler” is now #20YearsLater!

Swingline has launched an homage stapler you can now own which is an exact replica of the one Milton Waddams (Stephen Root) coveted and chased around the office under the management of Bill Lumbergh (Gary Cole).

In a very cool tie-in to coincide with the 20th Anniversary of the the hit film Office Space, Swingline has revealed their production of the limited red stapler that Milton loved so much.

Completely unnerved by his character being moved around so much in the office, Milton famously said: “Excuse me, I believe you have my stapler…”



This nerdy utterance soon became a catchphrase in offices and homes across the country after the release of the film.

In a tip of the hat to this auspicious anniversary of the movie Office Space, on Tuesday, Feb 19th Swingline will be debuting this video at 8 a.m. EST.

The reproduction will look exactly like’s Milton’s. Pic credit: Swingline

Did you know that the red stapler almost wasn’t?

True story — Milton’s red 1999 Swingline stapler was black, but according to the Wall Street Journal, the film’s art department and prop master spray painted it red.

And in honor of 20 years of Office Space, Swingline and 20th Century Fox are hosting a giveaway for a Milton Red Swingline Stapler and a lifetime supply of staples which can be found at:

To celebrate the upcoming Office Space 20th anniversary Swingline is giving away one brand new “Milton’s Swingline Red… Posted by Swingline on Friday, February 15, 2019

From Swingline:

“One Lucky Fan to Win a Lifetime Supply of Staples

A lucky “Office Space” fan will always be prepared to fill their “Milton’s Swingline Red Stapler” with the One Million Staples Giveaway, kicking off today! Alongside a brand-new stapler, the winner will receive 200 boxes (containing 5,000 staples each) for an incredible total of one million staples. This chance to win a lifetime supply of staples ends February 28, 2019, so fans are encouraged to visit the Swingline Facebook page for contest details.

https://www.facebook.com/swingline

Good luck! Make sure to relive the Office Space film, check your flair and enter to win

Available for purchase on Amazon this spring!